Here’s a look at five storylines and 10 runners to monitor from the upcoming cross country season for the boys and girls sides.

Valpo looks to continue dominance

While high finishers in Jimmy Dillabaugh and Cheyanne Stock are graduating for both sides, the Vikings have a ton of talent in reserve.

For the boys, junior Mason Nobles, who finished 32nd in the state finals last season, will be a dominant performer for the Vikings. For the girls, Elizabeth Erhardt, who will be a senior, finished 60th in Terre Haute on the girls side of the ledger, behind seniors Stock and Grace Thomas.

Cousin trouble for IC

The cousin duo of Ella and Avery Olthof had a dynamic season for the Vikings last year, with Avery finishing 16th at semistates and Ella making it all the way to state and finishing 66th down at Terre Haute. The Olthof cousins look to establish more success for the Vikings in the 2023 season.

Chesterton looks to keep it up

While Chesterton is losing star runner Jackson Tuck to IUPUI, senior Evan O’Connor will take his place after finishing in the top 50 at Terre Haute last year. Chesterton was the highest ranking local team at state in the boys division by time last year, a performance they seek to replicate this year.

A trip to the Bucher shop

Morgan Township’s Peyton Bucher had an impressive showing as a freshman last season, finishing 25th down at Terre Haute in the girls division. Bucher and the Cherokees are looking to replicate a strong showing last season, as junior Dana Abbring finished 89th at state last season and upcoming senior Emersyn Bland finished 111th at state.

Cohen makes her name known

Cassie Cohen had a strong showing her freshman campaign, finishing first in the regional, finishing top 15 at semistate and finishing 40th at state. Cohen will look to parlay a strong freshman season into an even stronger sophomore season and help the Brickies to even more success.