CHESTERTON — Ava Gilliana’s got her head right.
The Valparaiso senior wasn’t where she wanted to be, mentally, when she started the cross country season. It took a little time to gain confidence.
“I have a problem with the mental side of running, overcoming things. I have to relearn that every season,” Gilliana said. “Now I’m here. I know where I need to be. I know what I need to do.”
Winning isn't everything, but it helps. Gilliana won the Chesterton Regional Saturday, posting a time of 18 minutes, 36.2 seconds. The Vikings boys and girls teams each took home the regional trophy. The girls defeated Portage 46-70, while the boys defeated Chesterton 34-71.
“Our team is doing amazing. I don’t have words to say how proud I am of every single one, from one through 12,” Gilliana said.
Gilliana said she executed her race plan perfectly. She wanted to make her move with about a mile to go. The Vikings do mile repeats in training and Gilliana said the practice made a difference.
“I was just trying to go from there and just dig it out, just go for it,” she said. “Today, I was just like ‘OK, I’ve been here before.’ I just hit that 4K mark and I knew I could do this. I just stuck it out and just went for it.”
On the boys side, LaPorte’s Cole Raymond finished second to New Prairie’s Tim O’Laughlin, who also won the sectional title.
You have free articles remaining.
Raymond said he let O’Laughlin get away in the latter portion of the race. He stayed near the front, but not at the front, for the duration.
“I didn’t want to get out in the lead. Last week I was out in the lead. I was kind of in third or fourth, the perfect spot where I wanted to be,” Raymond said. “Next week should be fast. I’m feeling really, really good.”
Raymond turned in a time of 16:25.8.
Joey Roytan was Valparaiso’s top finisher, right behind Raymond at 16:27.9. The Vikings senior almost missed the race due to illness. He took things easy Friday with a sore throat and aching body, getting nine hours of sleep.
“I talked to my coach about just resting for the next race, but I’m glad I didn’t,” he said. “I’m glad I went and put myself out there. I’m not regretting anything. I’m happy with my race.”
Robert Woodburn, Jr., finished sixth at 16:42.4, the second best for Valparaiso.
“We’re really happy with our team,” Woodburn said. “I think we’re running pretty well. It was fun to see all the guys at the front right at the beginning.”