Valpo's Jimmy Dillabaugh, Hanover's Ryan York race to all-state honors

Ryan York’s aim was pretty simple coming into the state cross country meet Saturday in Terre Haute.

“It was to get all-state,” the Hanover Central senior said. “This is definitely a great way to end my high school career in cross country.”

York finished 23rd, overall. The top 25 runners are named all-state. He and Valparaiso senior Jimmy Dillabaugh were the only runners from the area to earn the distinction. Dillabaugh was 21st at 15:51.1.

The Region had no individual medalists in the race. The top 20 finishers earn hardware.

“I put myself in a position to get top 25,” York said. “I think I executed pretty well.”

Chesterton was the top local team, earning eighth place with 304 points. The Trojans also won the New Prairie Semistate after coming second to Valparaiso in the Duneland Athletic Conference, sectional and regional meets. The Vikings were 13th with 352.

Jackson Tuck had the best day for Chesterton, individually. He finished 46th at 16:17.2. Evan O’Connor was three spots behind him at 16:19.8. Josh Tuck crossed the line at 16:32.2, good for 68th.

The pace was quick early. The LaVern Gibson course tends to be that way. After an initial climb, there’s a long downhill stretch.

The weather was unseasonably warm, as well — in the early 70s at the gun. Those conditions also quickened things.

“It was a crazy race,” York said. “I was just kind of running on adrenaline for most of it. I just kept moving because I knew that kids were going to be coming and I had to catch people.”

For the first couple kilometers, York was running with a group about 30 or 40 places back from the front, he said.

“I just kept making up ground, picking off people bit by bit and worked my way up,” York said. “Towards the end, I was like, ‘Maybe I can work my way into the top 20 and get a medal, but I didn’t quite get there. I’m still happy. I met my goal.”

Griffith junior Joey Lapatra finished a 16:06.6 for 31st. Munster’s Ralph Brown III ran a 16:11.7 race to get 39th. Valparaiso No. 2 Mason Nobles was 32nd at 16:06.8.

Carmel’s Kole Mathison was the individual champ, turning in a time of 15:02.8. The Greyhounds were also team champs, edging Zionsville 103-106.

LaPorte was 19th in the team standings with 444 points. Junior Brayden Sobecki was 59th at 16:25.3 while senior Jay Pillai was 81st at 16:38.3.

Lake Central was the 21st team with 465. Austin Wojcik was the Indians’ only top-100 runner, finishing 94th at 16:43.2.