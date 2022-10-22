Valpo's Jimmy Dillabaugh holds off Griffith's Joey Lapatra for semistate win

NEW CARLISLE — Jimmy Dillabaugh often finishes races first. He’s done it throughout this postseason. And when he does, he doesn’t fall to the ground or head straight to the water jugs like a lot of runners do. Instead, he turns around and looks for his Valparaiso teammates, often congratulating opponents as they pass, too.

Dillabaugh did just that at the New Prairie semistate after he finished first, again, this time only about five seconds ahead of the rest with a time of 16:07.8.

“I just wanted to see if I could get that low point for the team,” he said.

Dillabaugh said he’d raced almost every runner toward the front of the race with the exception of Griffith's Joey Lapatra, who finished fourth. Lapatra actually led Dillabaugh at one point, he said.

“That was the guy who stood out to me the most,” Dillabaugh said. “He put on a pretty big gap. That’s who I was trying to catch for the last 2K.”

That was a change of the usual scenario for Dillabaugh. He said it was motivating to see Lapatra, who’d been riding his shoulder, make a big move.

“No one was really making a move (before that),” he said. “I was like ‘Alright, let’s go.’”

That wasn’t the only thing putting the wind in his sails, though.

“This race has been my motivation since I got third here last year,” Dillabaugh said. “After that race, every workout I’ve been making a movie in my mind about this race. It feels really good to come out here and get the win.”

Hanover Central’s Ryan York was the top local individual state qualifier. His 16:12.5 was good enough for third place.

York said the pace was slow at first and he was at the back of the lead pack for the early portion.

“I kept making moves here or there and worked my way to the front,” he said. “The last mile, I was just fighting for my life. It was tough out there today.”

New Prairie’s notorious Agony Hill is always difficult for runners. York said it, combined with the speed of the race, made for a strenuous day.

“It takes it out of you,” York said. “The goal was to win but with Dillabaugh in front, that was going to be tough to get. It played out pretty well. I’m not mad about it.”

Chesterton won the team title, with four runners finishing in the top 16 overall. Senior Jackson Tuck was the first Trojan to cross the line at 16:25.8, good for fifth place. Junior Evan O’Connor was right behind Tuck at 16:27.2.

Other local individual advancers include Lapatra, Crown Point’s Weston Hulen (ninth), Munster’s Ralph Brown (11th), Portage’s Shane Conroy (12th) and Highland’s Jalen Strietelmeier (17th).