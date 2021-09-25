Wheeler, Illiana Christian runners coast to wins at Highland

HIGHLAND — Emma Hellwege was excited when she got to the Highland Invitational Saturday. The course is fast. The weather was perfect. The Wheeler senior was feeling good.

At the line she realized that even though some of the area’s best teams were around, many of the top runners were sitting out in preparation for next week’s conference races. She was a little disheartened to know she would need to push herself.

“I personally feel like I do better when there’s competition. But this was such a huge gap, it felt like nobody was behind me. If I push way too fast in the beginning and people pass me, I tend to die,” Hellwege said. “I didn’t think (the lead pack) was going to run in the (18-minute range) and that was my goal for today. So, I was just like ‘I think I’m going to push it.’ I’m glad I did when I did.”

Hellwege ran alone for the last two miles or so and crossed the finish line first at 18 minutes, 34 seconds. That was well over a minute better than Illiana Christian’s Avery Olthof, who was second to run under the orange inflatable.

It’s a new personal record for Hellwege.