Wheeler, Illiana Christian runners coast to wins at Highland

HIGHLAND — Emma Hellwege was excited when she got to the Highland Invitational Saturday. The course is fast. The weather was perfect. The Wheeler senior was feeling good.
At the line she realized that even though some of the area’s best teams were around, many of the top runners were sitting out in preparation for next week’s conference races. She was a little disheartened to know she would need to push herself.
“I personally feel like I do better when there’s competition. But this was such a huge gap, it felt like nobody was behind me. If I push way too fast in the beginning and people pass me, I tend to die,” Hellwege said. “I didn’t think (the lead pack) was going to run in the (18-minute range) and that was my goal for today. So, I was just like ‘I think I’m going to push it.’ I’m glad I did when I did.”
Hellwege ran alone for the last two miles or so and crossed the finish line first at 18 minutes, 34 seconds. That was well over a minute better than Illiana Christian’s Avery Olthof, who was second to run under the orange inflatable.
It’s a new personal record for Hellwege.
“I’m way happy with that. I’m just so in disbelief,” she said. “After the two mile (mark), I just kept thinking, ‘If I keep pushing this pace, I’m going to make (a new personal best).’ That’s all that I kept thinking.”
The Illiana Christian girls won the team race with Alex Vis and Ella Olthof finishing in second and third. Lake Central was second and host Highland third in the team scores.
On the boys side, Illiana Christian’s Brady Vroom had a similar performance to Hellwege. His 16:34 was 18 seconds ahead of Harrison’s George Hufendick.
“I’m not used to running against myself like that. Normally, I’ve at least got a couple guys against me,” Vroom said. “It was different, for sure, but I liked it. It was a little bit more comfortable. It was almost like running a workout, just harder.”
The time is eight seconds off his personal record.
Portage’s Ethan Miller was third at 16:58. That’s only five seconds off his best but he said he was aiming for about 16:30. He was around 10th and made a move later in the race, then just tried to hold onto third place.
“The start was weird. It felt fast but ended up being a little slow,” Miller said. “I wanted to catch (Hufendick) but I couldn’t quite get him.”
Harrison won the boys team race, followed by the Vikings, Munster and Portage.