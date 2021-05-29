Crown Point ends Andrean's postseason streak; Valpo shuts down Chesterton

In the first semifinal, Jake Nightingale threw a complete-game shutout, striking out nine and allowing four hits in a 5-0 Valparaiso win over Chesterton.

“If you’re going to draw it up, that’s the way you want to draw it up,” Valparaiso coach Todd Evans said. “About the fourth inning, he was around 60 pitches and we thought ‘Well, do we hand it off to someone else?’ He said he could get it so I told him, ‘Don’t make me come and get you.’ He didn’t.”

Nightingale’s day included a fifth inning in which he struck out the side, followed by a three-pitch sixth inning. He thinks it’s the first he’s ever thrown.

Chesterton (9-17) only threatened in the first inning, when Ryan Donley and Blake Lemmon each singled with two outs. Nightingale got Chris Mullen to fly out to right field to end the frame.

“(Chesterton’s) always our biggest rival. It’s always nice to come in and beat them,” Nightingale said. “We’re playing really well. The energy in the dugout’s really good. Team’s playing together.”

Valparaiso (18-7) scored three runs on wild pitches. The first came in the first. Leadoff hitter Ty Gill walked, stole second base, reached third on a flyball and then crossed the plate on the wild pitch.