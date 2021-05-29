Crown Point ends Andrean's postseason streak; Valpo shuts down Chesterton

CHESTERTON — It was an emotional win for Crown Point on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were playing perennial power Andrean, who’d won a May 8 meeting between the two, 10-0. CP wanted to play the 59ers in the postseason, and it showed.
“There was a lot of emotion going into this game, a lot of hype,” junior Gabe Stout said. “Last time we played them, there was a lot of talk from both sides. We know a lot of those guys, and they know us. It didn’t go our way last time, so we had to prove it to them this time that it can go our way. We fought 'til the end and got the job done.”
The loss snapped a 18-game postseason winning streak for the 59ers. Their last loss was on June 3, 2017, 9-5 to Penn in the LaPorte Regional championship.
Crown Point will face Valparaiso in Monday's title game.
Stout did his part to make sure the second game with Andrean was different, breaking open what was a scoreless pitcher’s duel between CP’s Will Pettit and the 59ers Justin Schassburger with a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Schassburger struck out three straight hitters to get out of a jam the previous inning. He struck out two more to start the fifth. The Bulldogs then plated four with two outs. It was more than enough for the 4-2 victory.
“(Schassburger) was throwing an amazing game, a lot of respect to him. He threw against us last time and shut us down,” Stout said.
Stout also made one of two huge defensive plays for the Bulldogs (22-8), diving toward the foul line from his position at third base to snag a Robby Ballentine liner. He tagged the bag and threw to first for a double play to end the Andrean fourth.
The 59ers (26-4) had Drayk Bowen on third base In the next inning. Michael Galanos hit a ball to the gap between right and center fields. CP center fielder Dom Sainato made a diving grab of his own to keep Andrean from scoring.
“We had some guys who really stepped up today, got some big hits and some amazing defensive plays,” Strayer said. “(Andrean) wins 3A titles every other year. It’s a little different in 4A. It’s a gauntlet.”
Pettit threw the full seven innings, giving up two runs in the seventh and scattering six hits while striking out four. He showed some emotion after the final out.
“They were barking a little, saying stuff about each guy. It was just enough to get under your skin but you’re not going to let that who until the end of the game,” Pettit said. “I had a lot today and I just let my stuff and my defense do the work.”
Nightingale leads Valparaiso
In the first semifinal, Jake Nightingale threw a complete-game shutout, striking out nine and allowing four hits in a 5-0 Valparaiso win over Chesterton.
“If you’re going to draw it up, that’s the way you want to draw it up,” Valparaiso coach Todd Evans said. “About the fourth inning, he was around 60 pitches and we thought ‘Well, do we hand it off to someone else?’ He said he could get it so I told him, ‘Don’t make me come and get you.’ He didn’t.”
Nightingale’s day included a fifth inning in which he struck out the side, followed by a three-pitch sixth inning. He thinks it’s the first he’s ever thrown.
Chesterton (9-17) only threatened in the first inning, when Ryan Donley and Blake Lemmon each singled with two outs. Nightingale got Chris Mullen to fly out to right field to end the frame.
“(Chesterton’s) always our biggest rival. It’s always nice to come in and beat them,” Nightingale said. “We’re playing really well. The energy in the dugout’s really good. Team’s playing together.”
Valparaiso (18-7) scored three runs on wild pitches. The first came in the first. Leadoff hitter Ty Gill walked, stole second base, reached third on a flyball and then crossed the plate on the wild pitch.
“His speed alone is tough to defend. As a pitcher alone, you’ve got to worry about him instead of throwing to the plate,” Evans said. “Having him is fun.”
Gill was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. His single brought in one run in a three-run second for the Vikings.
Logan Lockhart scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
“We’re feeling great (about Monday). We’ve got Grant Comstock pitching. Things are good,” Nightingale said.