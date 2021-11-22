Crown Point girls No. 1, West Side boys No. 14 in IBCA rankings

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crown Point remains No. 1: The Bulldogs gained 18 of 20 first-place votes in the latest statewide coaches association rankings to remain No. 1. Crown Point (5-0) is 15 points ahead of South Bend Washington (6-0) ranked second. Lake Central (4-1), which knocked off No. 10 Penn earlier this season, is ranked 18th with its lone loss to Washington. Region teams that received votes but were not ranked in the top 20 include South Central (5-0) and Valparaiso (6-0).

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Side ranked 14th: The Cougars reached a Class 4A semistate last year and enter this season ranked 14th in the statewide coaches association rankings, regardless of class. West Side graduated a core group of seniors and is without five-star North Carolina recruit Jalen Washington as he underwent season-ending surgery this offseason. Other Region teams receiving votes but not ranked in the top 20 included Chesterton, Crown Point, Hammond Central, Michigan City, Munster, Valparaiso and 21st Century. Carmel is the No. 1 team with six first-place votes and led Cathedral, which received 10 first-place votes, by two points. Homestead is third, six points behind Carmel, with three first-place votes.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 1 SC beats No. 2 UConn: Dawn Staley's top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks turned up their defense in the fourth quarter to turn away UConn. Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Gamecocks held the No. 2 Huskies to three points in the final 10 minutes of a 73-57 victory in the championship game of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll and the sixth time it has happened in November. The No. 1 team holds a 38-23 advantage. The last meeting of the top two teams before Monday was between these same squads back in February. UConn was the No. 2 team and won 63-59 in overtime. The Gamecocks (6-0) wouldn't let the Huskies (3-1) beat them in the Bahamas, outscoring them 16-3 in the final quarter, setting off a postgame celebration that had South Carolina swaying alongside a Bahamian dance group.