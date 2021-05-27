Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers named Indiana’s 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year

CROWN POINT — Three months removed from winning a state championship and it still hasn’t hit Jessica Carrothers. When the ball was in her hands, she delivered.

The 5-foot-7 junior adds another accolade as she was named Indiana’s 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday. She averaged 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.9 assists per game as Crown Point went 25-1 en route to its third state championship in program history.

“My dad says all the awards and recognition I get comes from the preparation and hard work I put in,” she said. “I put in a lot of work to get to where I am and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my family, friends, trainers and all my supporters. I think the amount of preparation I do put in, it’s worth it in the end.”

After a few AAU tournaments and rigorous practice in between, Carrothers is taking some time to recover. She attended Thursday's sectional softball game with teammate Mia Depta.