Crown Point overcomes struggles to edge Valparaiso

Not all the improvements that could have been made in a season that never happened could be regained in the summer.

“They played some summer ball games, but it’s a lot different in high school,” Strayer said. “In summer ball, you play a really good team and then you play an awful team, so you can get your swing back and you can get your confidence back. Here, we’re in the Duneland Conference night in and night out. There’s no time to get your confidence back. There’s no chance to play a patsy or two or three to get your confidence back. You have to be mentally tough to play high school baseball, especially in the DAC.”

Strayer stopped himself, took a step back, as he might put it, and put a ribbon on the imperfect package.

“We got a win today against a very good team,” Strayer said. “I mean, that was huge, and we hit some pretty good pitchers, but we’re going to see a better one tomorrow.”

That would be Grant Comstock, who hit the longest ball of the day when he turned on a high-and-tight fastball and cranked a leadoff home run well over the left-field fence off winner Will Pettit’s first pitch of the second inning. The ball landed close to a car parked in front of the team bus.

The bottom of the order helped Crown Point (6-4, 3-2).