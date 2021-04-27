Crown Point overcomes struggles to edge Valparaiso

CROWN POINT — The wide-reaching tentacles of COVID-19 can be felt in high school sports in more ways than sidelining athletes who contract the disease.
High school baseball coaches accustomed to seeing their players put together crisp games replete with sharp defense, timely hitting and pitchers commanding the strike zone, know that the postseason is nearing, but only because the calendar tells them so.
The quality of play too often has more of an early season feel to it and Crown Point’s 7-5 victory vs. Valparaiso on Tuesday was no exception.
A crisply played, seven-inning high school baseball game should not last three hours, but this one did, thanks in part to excessive walks and sloppy defense.
There was no baseball season last spring, robbing many players of half their varsity baseball careers and catching up is no easy task in baseball.
“I’ve been getting frustrated with these guys, but at the same time I have to take a step back and realize we didn’t have any of these guys before this year, none of them,” Crown Point coach Steve Strayer said. “All of them are making mistakes and we don’t have any seasoned seniors. We have seniors, but (shortstop) Cal (Curiel) is probably our only seasoned senior. Everybody else, they’re making mistakes that they should have made a year ago and they’re making them now. It is frustrating as a coach, and it’s probably frustrating to them.”
Not all the improvements that could have been made in a season that never happened could be regained in the summer.
“They played some summer ball games, but it’s a lot different in high school,” Strayer said. “In summer ball, you play a really good team and then you play an awful team, so you can get your swing back and you can get your confidence back. Here, we’re in the Duneland Conference night in and night out. There’s no time to get your confidence back. There’s no chance to play a patsy or two or three to get your confidence back. You have to be mentally tough to play high school baseball, especially in the DAC.”
Strayer stopped himself, took a step back, as he might put it, and put a ribbon on the imperfect package.
“We got a win today against a very good team,” Strayer said. “I mean, that was huge, and we hit some pretty good pitchers, but we’re going to see a better one tomorrow.”
That would be Grant Comstock, who hit the longest ball of the day when he turned on a high-and-tight fastball and cranked a leadoff home run well over the left-field fence off winner Will Pettit’s first pitch of the second inning. The ball landed close to a car parked in front of the team bus.
The bottom of the order helped Crown Point (6-4, 3-2).
Sixth-hitter Blake Pysh singled his first three times up, No. 7 hitter Dom Sainato tripled, doubled and drove in three runs and No. 9 hitter Ryan Hannan contributed a pair of run-scoring doubles.
Despite the lost season, players have made improvements, including Sainato, whose two extra-base hits came on outside pitches, his former weakness, according to the player and his coach.
“I scooted in on the plate more and I got lower in the stance and focused on hitting the ball up the middle and to the right side,” Sainato said. “I’ve been working on that all season.”
He would have been working on it all last season had there been one, he said.
“I think it was a big loss not to have a season for a lot of people,” Sainato said. “Summer ball, you still get a lot better, but high school is just a whole different thing. So I think a lot of people missed out on things they could work on and just getting used to playing high school baseball.”
Pettit showed some mental toughness after walking the bases loaded with one out and leaving all the runners stranded. In a nod to the direction Major League Baseball has been heading for a few years, Pettit’s first inning consisted of three walks and three strikeouts. In his 4-1/3-inning start, Pettit walked six, struck out nine and allowed three runs (two earned).
It was those stranded runners from the first inning that preyed on Valpo coach Todd Evans’ mind after the game when a two-run, seventh-inning comeback fell short for the Vikings (6-5-1, 2-5).
“I just talked with the players about when you have the opportunities you have to make the most of them,” Evans said.
Vikings sophomore Ian Wilson made the most of his opportunity in the seventh, doubling in a run in his first varsity at-bat, promoted from the junior varsity because of “some COVID-related activities. We lost a couple of outfielders on Friday.”