Crown Point passes Boone Grove's test with late offense

Richwalski said there are still a few things to iron out before then.

“There were a couple missed signs. We’re still working through some of that. There are some things we haven’t quite practiced, yet. This was a great game to try some stuff out. It was nonconference against good competition,” Richwalski said. “It was a little bit of a slow day. It was cold this morning.”

The Wolves started Natalee Meinert in the circle. The freshman hadn’t allowed an earned run in 26 innings coming into the game.

Meinert threw all six innings.

“I’m ecstatic (with Meinert),” Boone Grove coach Ron Saunders said. “We should’ve played a little better defense. It should’ve been a 3-2 game. If we execute our bunts, it might’ve been a 3-3 game.”

Wolves junior Jamie Botma opened the second inning with a double to center. Boone Grove (9-5) took an early 1-0 lead when Caitlin Dziewicki singled her in.

The Boone Grove bats weren't as productive for the rest of the day, leaving six runners on base. Two others were thrown out trying to score.