Crown Point regains composure, claims sectional title against Lowell

CROWN POINT – Crown Point softball coach Angie Richwalski sensed a different energy within her dugout leading up to her Bulldogs’ 11-1 Class 4A sectional championship win against Lowell.
The tension that loomed throughout Crown Point’s come-from-behind, four-run rally in the seventh inning to survive Valparaiso in the semifinal was gone. The Vikings nearly ended Crown Point’s season but as a result Richwalski said her players brought an increased level of focus into their matchup against Lowell that they’ll continue to need to keep their season alive.
“I’m really proud of them for doing what they did today,” Richwalski said as her players posed for picture with the sectional trophy. “They handled the pressure a lot better today, and I believe that’s a result of how well Valpo played against us.”
Crown Point senior shortstop Anna Holloway described needing a two-out rally in the last inning to beat Valparaiso as “one of the scariest moments” of her life but added that it may have been exactly what the Bulldogs needed. Fellow senior Madi Elish reckoned it was a “blessing in disguise.”
“Valpo may have been the best thing that ever happened to us,” Holloway said. “I think it made us realize that this is it. If we make mistakes, we’re not coming back tomorrow. We’re done. Valpo was a great team, and we knew we were getting another one in Lowell, so we needed to keep our energy up and get going.”
Holloway quickly provided Crown Point with a shot in the arm by sending the first pitch she saw in the opening inning over the right field wall before three intentional walks in her ensuing at bats.
Holloway’s blast was later followed by three runs in the second and six more in the fifth, three of which sophomore Emily Phillips provided courtesy of a three-run home run to dead center. The Bulldogs batted around the order that inning and compiled 10 hits for the game off Lowell junior pitcher Carlye Walter.
“It felt good getting so many people involved,” Holloway said. “When everyone is clicking and everyone is playing good, that’s when we’re at our best. I feel like in the Valpo game we were tight, but today we were all loose.”
Elish gave up just one unearned run on three hits in the circle while striking out seven. She got out of a two-out jam with runners on second and third in the bottom of the fourth inning with Crown Point up just 5-1 at the time and let out a “let’s go” yell as she ran back to the dugout.
“I was just pumped,” she said. “I know my team and everybody has my back all of the time ... I think we’re all playing with a chip on our shoulder now.”
Lowell coach Mike McLindon credited Crown Point for stringing together timely hits and playing a complete game. He said his young team learned from this season and that he was already excited about what they can accomplish next year.
“We were really excited to get here,” he said. “We wanted to give these girls an opportunity, and they played really hard. We just made a couple too many mistakes today.”
Next up for Crown Point is an opening round regional game Tuesday against a familiar foe in Lake Central.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in the latest coaches’ poll, split their two regular- season games with the No. 3 Indians in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Richwalski said. “We know we have to earn everything.”