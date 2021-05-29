Crown Point regains composure, claims sectional title against Lowell

Holloway quickly provided Crown Point with a shot in the arm by sending the first pitch she saw in the opening inning over the right field wall before three intentional walks in her ensuing at bats.

Holloway’s blast was later followed by three runs in the second and six more in the fifth, three of which sophomore Emily Phillips provided courtesy of a three-run home run to dead center. The Bulldogs batted around the order that inning and compiled 10 hits for the game off Lowell junior pitcher Carlye Walter.

“It felt good getting so many people involved,” Holloway said. “When everyone is clicking and everyone is playing good, that’s when we’re at our best. I feel like in the Valpo game we were tight, but today we were all loose.”

Elish gave up just one unearned run on three hits in the circle while striking out seven. She got out of a two-out jam with runners on second and third in the bottom of the fourth inning with Crown Point up just 5-1 at the time and let out a “let’s go” yell as she ran back to the dugout.

“I was just pumped,” she said. “I know my team and everybody has my back all of the time ... I think we’re all playing with a chip on our shoulder now.”