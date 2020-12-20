Crown Point remains No. 1 in IBCA poll

Girls Basketball
IBCA rankings
Week 7
Rank;School;1st;Total Points;Record
1;Crown Point;15;390;7-0
2;Penn;363;;11-2
3;North Central (Indianapolis);4;335;11-1
4;Bedford North Lawrence;;306;9-1
5;Fishers;;300;10-1
6;East Central;;271;6-0
7;Carmel;;263;7-3
8;Silver Creek;1;229;10-0
9;Hamilton Southeastern;;200;6-2
10;Evansville Memorial;;188;7-0
11;Franklin Community;;169;10-0
12;Linton-Stockton;;158;11-0
13;Noblesville;;144;7-3
14;Lawrence North;;129;10-5
15;Homestead;;114;7-3
16;Mishawaka Marian;;93;9-2
17;Salem;;86;11-0
18;Norwell;;71;8-0
19;Ben Davis;;53;5-2
20;Carroll (Fort Wayne);;52;7-2
Other Schools Receiving Votes: Andrean (10-0), Bellmont (7-1), Blue River (9-0), Brownsburg (3-4), Carroll-Flora (8-1), Castle (6-2), Columbus East (7-5), Fort Wayne South (7-1), Goshen (7-1), Greensburg (6-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (4-0), Heritage Christian (8-4), Jennings County (5-2), Knox (10-0), Lanesville (11-1), Loogootee (4-2), Martinsville (10-2), Michigan City (7-0), North Central-Farmersburg (5-5), Pioneer (5-3), Roncalli (10-1), South Bend Washington (8-3), Warsaw (9-2), Washington (5-0), Zionsville (7-3).
