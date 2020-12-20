 Skip to main content
Crown Point remains No. 1 in IBCA poll
Crown Point remains No. 1 in IBCA poll

Girls Basketball

IBCA rankings

Week 7

Rank;School;1st;Total Points;Record

1;Crown Point;15;390;7-0

2;Penn;363;;11-2

3;North Central (Indianapolis);4;335;11-1

4;Bedford North Lawrence;;306;9-1

5;Fishers;;300;10-1

6;East Central;;271;6-0

7;Carmel;;263;7-3

8;Silver Creek;1;229;10-0

9;Hamilton Southeastern;;200;6-2

10;Evansville Memorial;;188;7-0

11;Franklin Community;;169;10-0

12;Linton-Stockton;;158;11-0

13;Noblesville;;144;7-3

14;Lawrence North;;129;10-5

15;Homestead;;114;7-3

16;Mishawaka Marian;;93;9-2

17;Salem;;86;11-0

18;Norwell;;71;8-0

19;Ben Davis;;53;5-2

20;Carroll (Fort Wayne);;52;7-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Andrean (10-0), Bellmont (7-1), Blue River (9-0), Brownsburg (3-4), Carroll-Flora (8-1), Castle (6-2), Columbus East (7-5), Fort Wayne South (7-1), Goshen (7-1), Greensburg (6-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (4-0), Heritage Christian (8-4), Jennings County (5-2), Knox (10-0), Lanesville (11-1), Loogootee (4-2), Martinsville (10-2), Michigan City (7-0), North Central-Farmersburg (5-5), Pioneer (5-3), Roncalli (10-1), South Bend Washington (8-3), Warsaw (9-2), Washington (5-0), Zionsville (7-3).

