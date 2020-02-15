Crown Point repeats as semistate wrestling champs

Chesterton junior Brock Ellis will wrestle at state for the third time after an 8-6 decision over CP’s Orlando Cruz at 145 pounds. Ellis improved to 49-0.

“I don’t come to these tournaments for 30-second matches. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Ellis said. “Orlando proves every match that he’s right up there with the best.”

Crown Point’s Noah Hollendonner held off Penn’s AJ Steenbeke in the 160-pound final, winning 3-2. He took a knee to the nose near the end of the match.

“If I just do the right things, work hard in practice, train right this week, I think I can win the whole thing,” Hollendonner said.

Giovanni Diaz continued his dominance at 120 pounds with a 5-0 decision over the Bulldogs’ Riley Bettich. It’s the Wheeler senior’s third win of the postseason over Bettich.

Diaz qualifies for state for third consecutive year.

“As the day went by, I started to feel better and better. I was really good today,” Diaz said. “(State) is going to be tough. I’ve got to get my head ready.”