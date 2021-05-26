Crown Point rolls to first title since 2014; Spohr steps down as Munster girls coach

MUNSTER — Olivia Rhee and Hannah Gerner have made it a theme this season to start strong, get nervous in the middle of matches and then clean things up for the win.
“We kind of psych ourselves out, I think, and then we pick it back up at the end,” Gerner said.
Crown Point’s No. 1 doubles team stuck with the script Wednesday, quickly jumping in front of Hobart’s Katrina Hansen and Lauren Cicillian 6-0 in the first set but missed some shots they knew they were capable of hitting in the second set.
“Whenever we’re up and we’re about to win, we usually lose a few games because we get too excited,” Rhee said. “It’s every single match. Every single one.”
They eventually straightened things out, per usual, and won the second set 6-2 to remain undefeated in the postseason.
As a team, the Bulldogs topped the Brickies 4-1 to win their first regional title since 2014 and fourth overall.
“It’s been a climb,” Bulldogs coach Brian Elston said. “Munster’s always had that answer to us every year and we finally knocked on the door hard enough to get in.”
Crown Point beat Munster 4-1 in the regional semifinal Tuesday.
“This wasn’t handed to us. We worked very hard for this all season,” Alex Baron said. “It’s nice to be able to say we’ve all worked for this and it’s something we can feel like we achieved as a team.”
At No. 1 singles, Baron beat Addison Kasch 6-0, 6-0. She said her coaches had her prepared to play at a high level.
“I knew that there was going to be a lot on the line, considering it was regional finals. I knew a lot of it was up here, mentally, and I just had to stay chill. That’s been my strategy all season long, just stay cool as a cucumber even in this heat,” Baron said.
Hobart won the No. 2 singles match due to injury.
Crown Point’s Gina Chiarella suffered a back injury in a match against Valparaiso on April 27. She started to cramp up Wednesday and Elston said the decision was made to not push things and risk a more-serious injury. The Brickies’ Emma Novak was making her move quite a bit and the match was called in the third set.
Katherine Ho won her No. 3 singles match against Hobart’s Aoife Combs, 6-0, 6-0.
“We’ve been waiting for this team that we have now for three years,” Rhee said. “It’s a big deal (to win a regional).”
Crown Point will meet South Bend St. Joseph on Saturday morning in LaPorte Semistate No. 2. The Indians beat Crown Point 4-1 during the regular season, with the Bulldogs’ only point coming at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 doubles match went three sets.
“We played some pretty tough teams this year. We drove to South Bend. We went to Indianapolis. That helped us immensely, seeing that kind of competition,” Elston said. “(St. Joseph is) No. 2 in the state. They’re there for a reason.”
Spohr steps down at Munster
For the first time in his career Wednesday, Munster coach Patrick Spohr made pregame announcements for matches his players wouldn’t be playing in. It may be the last time he does it for the girls' side.
The Mustangs coach is giving up his position as girls head coach. His last match was the loss to Crown Point on Tuesday. Spohr said he wanted to spend more time with his family and giving up both spring and fall to coach tennis was becoming too much. He’ll remain on as boys coach in the fall.
Spohr became head coach in 2014 and had a career record with the girls team of 116-27, including a state runner-up finish in 2015. His 2020 team was one of the favorites to win a state championship before the season was canceled. Spohr coached six all-state players.
Munster extended its sectional championship streak to 44 last week, a number Spohr said he was proud to maintain and extend.