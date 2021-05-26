Crown Point rolls to first title since 2014; Spohr steps down as Munster girls coach

MUNSTER — Olivia Rhee and Hannah Gerner have made it a theme this season to start strong, get nervous in the middle of matches and then clean things up for the win.

“We kind of psych ourselves out, I think, and then we pick it back up at the end,” Gerner said.

Crown Point’s No. 1 doubles team stuck with the script Wednesday, quickly jumping in front of Hobart’s Katrina Hansen and Lauren Cicillian 6-0 in the first set but missed some shots they knew they were capable of hitting in the second set.

“Whenever we’re up and we’re about to win, we usually lose a few games because we get too excited,” Rhee said. “It’s every single match. Every single one.”

They eventually straightened things out, per usual, and won the second set 6-2 to remain undefeated in the postseason.

As a team, the Bulldogs topped the Brickies 4-1 to win their first regional title since 2014 and fourth overall.

“It’s been a climb,” Bulldogs coach Brian Elston said. “Munster’s always had that answer to us every year and we finally knocked on the door hard enough to get in.”

Crown Point beat Munster 4-1 in the regional semifinal Tuesday.