Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers commits to IUPUI

Parkinson and the IUPUI staff were the first to offer Carrothers and eventually got their woman.

“He really wanted me to come there,” Carrothers said. “When he was talking to me on the visit with the rest of the coaching staff they made it clear they all wanted me. They were really nice and funny. That’s what I want to be around.”

IUPUI’s season ended at 15-5 having lost to Wright State in the Horizon League title game a season ago. Carrothers said Parkinson intends to play guard heavy lineups with athletes he expects to take on multiple roles.

“I think I’m going to fit in pretty well,” Carrothers said. “He basically wants to have guards who can switch positions. He thinks if I keep doing what I’m doing I should get a decent amount of playing time as a freshman early in my career.”

Carrothers — who averaged 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals per game as a junior—intends to major in criminal justice. She expects to have plenty of opportunities to get experience in her field of study around Indianapolis, which was a key in her decision.