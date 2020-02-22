Crown Point's Mendez, Chesterton's Bates win state titles

Jesse Mendez got an early scare in his state championship match, while Chesterton's Evan Bates controlled things throughout in his final.

Both local wrestlers finished with titles. Mendez, a Crown Point sophomore, won at 132 pounds, while Bates was victorious at 220 in the state finals Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Perry Meridian's Matthew Koontz put Mendez on his back in the first period and the match was tied at 8-8 at one point.

Mendez, ranked No. 1 by Indiana Mat, staved off a pin attempt from Koontz, who is No. 2, before recovering to take over the match and repeat as a state champion with a 25-13 major decision.

"I think everyone took a deep breath," Crown Point coach Branden Lorek said. "We had deep confidence in Jesse's ability. He wasn't going to panic. That's what makes matches so great, because it can change in second."

Things changed for the rest of the match, as Mendez, who won at 126 last season, outscored Koontz 17-5 the rest of the way.

"He stayed calm," Lorek said of Mendez. "He adjusted really fast. He's looking to score constantly."

Mendez spoke highly of his competition,