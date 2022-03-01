Crown Point seniors Jessica Carrothers, Lilly Stoddard named IBCA Super 15

Crown Point duo IBCA Super 15: Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard begin awards season with Indiana Basketball Coaches Association senior Super 15 recognition. South Central's Abigail Tomblin was a small-school senior All-State selection. Honorable mention included: Trinity Barnes, West Side; Genesis Borom, Portage; Chloe Churilla, Highland; Marisa Esquivel, Griffith; Delanie Gale, South Central; Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts; Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley; and Davina Smith, Merrillville. The underclass teams featured Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop and Hobart's Asia Donald as large-school All-State selections and Kouts' Ally Capouch as small-school All-State. Small-school honorable mention picks include: Tori Allen, Andrean; Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian; Nasiya Gause, Lake Station; Clair Klinger, Washington Township; Gracie Little, Washington Township; Olivia Marks, South Central; and Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesterton, 21st Century No. 1: The Region had a pair of teams top the Associated Press' final rankings of the season. Chesterton (23-0) is atop Class 4A and 21st Century (18-4) topped Class A. Two other Region teams were ranked. Valparaiso (19-4) was voted ninth among state media members in Class 4A. Lake Station (19-3) was 10th in Class 2A.
M'ville grad Wilkins out: Drake announced Wednesday that Merrillville grad D.J. Wilkins suffered a torn ACL on senior night, Feb. 26, against Southern Illinois. Wilkins, who was named a Missouri Valley Conference all-defensive team selection, started all 127 games he played as a Bulldog.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats name Rogers manager: Lamarr Rogers was named the fourth manager in Gary SouthShore RailCats history on Tuesday. Rogers replaces Greg Tagert, who left to take a job in the San Francisco Giants organization. Rogers will be the first African American manager in the American Association since 2011. Rogers previously served as a coach with the St. Paul Saints, where he ended his playing career, and in the Houston Astros organization.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks drop Davidson's interim tag: The more Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz examined the possibilities for the team's opening at general manager, the more he felt he had what he needed in his own organization — even with the club's recent struggles. The Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership. The GM job is another step in a rapid rise for the 33-year-old Davidson, who joined the Blackhawks as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The Sudbury, Ontario, native has held several different titles with the organization over the years, including work as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM. He oversaw the team’s salary-cap management before he was elevated to the interim GM job. But the franchise has made just one postseason appearance in the last five years. After beginning this season with playoff aspirations, it is seventh in the Central Division with a 19-27-8 record. Davidson was in the team's front office throughout the whole downturn, working for Stan Bowman. But he almost made it sound as if he was a newcomer while discussing his plans for the organization.
PHOTOS: Crown Point plays Noblesville in Class 4A girls basketball semistate
