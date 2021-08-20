Crown Point's Alyvia Santiago commits to Indiana Northwest to play alongside her sister

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Santiago to join sister at IUN: Crown Point senior Alyvia Santiago pledged her commitment to Indiana Northwest, the program announced on Twitter Friday. Santiago will play alongside her older sister Alyna, who is a RedHawks freshman this year. Alyvia, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 5.5 points per game last season. The Santiago sisters helped lead Crown Point to a Class 4A state championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MVC announces forfeits: The Missouri Valley Conference on Friday announced that any contests that cannot be held will be a forfeit. "The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has announced that in the event an MVC institution determines that it is unable to compete in an MVC contest for any reason, that team will forfeit the contest in question," the league said in a release.
PRO GOLF
Hall shares British lead: Nelly Korda could barely raise a smile after tapping in for the first birdie of her second round at the Women’s British Open. On a day her putter turned cold, it had taken 14 holes for the world’s top-ranked player to pick up a shot at Carnoustie. Some of her big rivals had no such problems Friday. Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, overcame a double-bogey at the 15th hole — the start of a brutal finish at the storied Scottish links course — to shoot 3-under 69 and take a share of the 36-hole lead with Mina Harigae of the United States (67) on 7 under overall. One stroke back was No. 4 Sei Young Kim (71), a major champion from last year, and Lizette Salas (69), who finished second to Korda at the PGA Championship in June.
Playoff critic Rahm leads opener: Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him. He just doesn't like the way it works, and building a one-shot lead Friday in The Northern Trust was only a reminder that great golf doesn't really mean much without a great finish. "I don't like it. I don't think it's fair," Rahm said Friday after another bogey-free round at Liberty National, this one a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead over Tony Finau.