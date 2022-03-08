Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers a Ms. Basketball finalist

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carrothers a Ms. Basketball finalist: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers is one of four finalists for the coveted senior Ms. Basketball award. Carrothers led the Bulldogs to a state championship as a junior and the semistate as a senior. She finished her career with 2,335 points, ranking 16th in the state, first in the Bulldogs' program and second in Region history behind West Side's Dana Evans (2,832). The other finalists are Homestead's Ayanna Patterson, Westfield's Alyssa Crockett and South Bend Washington's Miya Reynolds. The winner will be announced Friday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Stefanovic earns honor: Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic was voted All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by conference coaches, the league announced Tuesday. He was also a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. The senior was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by media, too.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo's Frederick honored: Shay Frederick is a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference Scholar Athlete First Team selection, the league announced Tuesday. The senior is on pace to lead the league in assists for a second straight season, sitting at 141, which is seventh all-time in program history. She has a 3.9 grade-point average while studying marketing.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW rallies from 10 down: Senior Jake Soules hit a game-winning double with the bases loaded as Purdue Northwest completed a massive comeback to win 15-13 against Minot State on Tuesday. Minot State jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three innings and held leads of 11-1 and 13-8. But the Pride (4-1) had a seven-run outburst in the sixth and again in the eighth to cut the deficit and eventually take the lead. Ten of the 13 runs given up were unearned.

