Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers is The Times 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Carrothers' best friend, senior guard Alyna Santiago, isn't surprised by Carrothers' mental strength. The two of them have played together for nearly their entire lives, and Santiago said Carrothers has always welcomed the challenge of being the team's go-to player.

"She's just different," Santiago said. "We all have a ton of respect for her, and she was the spearhead of our team. She was our point guard. And when it comes down to it, it was just nice knowing that we have Jessica on our team.

"No one has another Jessica."

Carrothers has been in the spotlight ever she burst onto the scene as a freshman. The Bulldogs are 79-3 over the last three seasons, and the standout guard continues to get better.

This season, Carrothers averaged 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals per game. She shot a career-high 47.3% on 3-pointers, compared to 36.4% as a sophomore and 30.9% as a freshman.

Carrothers said her improved outside shooting and determination to improve stems from the first loss of her high school career, when the Bulldogs were throttled 61-28 at semistate by eventual state champ Hamilton Southeastern.