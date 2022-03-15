Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, Lilly Stoddard named Indiana All-Stars

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crown Point duo named All-Stars: The accolades continue to pour in for Crown Point seniors Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard. On Tuesday they were named Indiana All-Stars alongside 12 other seniors who will play in the annual Indiana-Kentucky games June 10 and 11. Carrothers and Stoddard wrapped up their four-year careers leading Crown Point to a 103-7 record, winning the program's third state championship and going undefeated in Duneland Athletic Conference play. Carrothers will continue her career at IUPUI and Stoddard at Purdue. Carrothers finished second to Homestead's Ayanna Patterson, a UConn recruit, in Ms. Basketball voting. Carrothers finished with 2,335 career points, which is 16th in state history and second in the Region behind West Side's Dana Evans (2,832).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Suburban wins opener at nationals: Damontae Taylor scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had four assists as top-ranked South Suburban beat Florida Gateway 87-52 in the first round of the NJCAA Division II National Championship in Danville, Illinois. Damarco Minor added 18 points, Nmesomachi Nnebedum scored 15 and Camron Donatlan contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (30-0).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Munster's Zabrecky transferring: Former Times Player of the Year Sara Zabrecky entered the transfer portal, she told The Times on Monday. The second-year St. John's player appeared in 40 games over two seasons, scoring 64 points and shooting 35.7% on 3-pointers for her career. She has three years of college eligibility left. Last week The Times confirmed that former Marquette stars Emma and Sophia Nolan were entering the transfer portal.

BOYS SOCCER

Griffith hires coach: Josh Bertossi has been named the next head coach at Griffith. The Highland graduate takes over a program that went 8-8-1 last season, winning a sectional championship and losing 3-1 to West Lafayette in the regional. He takes over for the legendary Ron Knestrict, who urged the school district to add soccer in 1985 before it became an IHSAA-sanctioned sport in 1992. He leaves with a career record of 276-224-32 with four sectional titles and one regional trophy over more than 30 years.

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Lumiere makes nationals: La Lumiere will play in the GEICO national tournament for the 10th time in 11 years. La Lumiere will travel to Florida as the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 IMG Academy at 3 p.m. March 31 on ESPNU. La Lumiere hosted an NIBC weekend event in early January, which brought the top prep teams in the country to LaPorte. The Lakers are headlined by McDonald's All-American and Notre Dame recruit J.J. Starling.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW win streak at 10: Tyler Schultz had five hits and scored four runs as Purdue Northwest ran its program-best winning streak to 10 games with a 7-3, 18-7 sweep of host Indianapolis. Alex Gasbarro had four hits, three runs and three RBIs for the Pride (10-1), while Ray Hilbrich added three hits and five runs, and Ethan Imlach contributed three hits and four runs.

Valpo falls to Notre Dame: Kyle Schmack homered for Valparaiso but the Beacons lost 12-2 to nationally ranked Notre Dame in South Bend. Schmack had two hits for Valpo (5-7).

