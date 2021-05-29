Crown Point's season ends at semistate

Crown Point’s longest run in seven seasons came to an end Saturday at LaPorte Semistate No. 2.

The Bulldogs lost 5-0 to South Bend St. Joseph, ranked No. 2 in the latest Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.

“I’m very happy with how we played this year. We had a very successful season and played some very good competition,” coach Brian Elston said. “St. Joe played really well today, so I give them a lot of credit. They showed up and played very well. We played a good match, but St. Joe was dominant.”

At No. 1 doubles, Olivia Rhee and Hannah Gerner pushed the Indians’ Dani Graham and Gracie Velasco to a third set, eventually falling 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. It was the closest match of the five played.

Crown Point was without No. 2 singles player Gina Chiarella, who started the season at No. 1 singles. The junior had dealt with a back injury since an April 27 match with Valparaiso. She retired her regional match against Hobart with numbness in her legs.

“It never got better,” Elston said. “We didn’t want to risk later-on-in-life kind of stuff.”

Rosalie Degenhart took Chiarella’s place at No. 2, falling to Katie Bellia 6-0, 6-0. Molly Bellia topped Alex Baron at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1.