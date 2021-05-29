 Skip to main content
Crown Point's season ends at semistate
alert urgent
GIRLS TENNIS | LAPORTE SEMISTATE NO. 2

Crown Point's season ends at semistate

Crown Point/Hobart tennis

Alex Baron, seen here in the Munster Regional title match, and Crown Point lost Saturday against South Bend St. Joseph in LaPorte Semistate No. 2.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Crown Point’s longest run in seven seasons came to an end Saturday at LaPorte Semistate No. 2.

The Bulldogs lost 5-0 to South Bend St. Joseph, ranked No. 2 in the latest Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.

“I’m very happy with how we played this year. We had a very successful season and played some very good competition,” coach Brian Elston said. “St. Joe played really well today, so I give them a lot of credit. They showed up and played very well. We played a good match, but St. Joe was dominant.”

At No. 1 doubles, Olivia Rhee and Hannah Gerner pushed the Indians’ Dani Graham and Gracie Velasco to a third set, eventually falling 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. It was the closest match of the five played.

Crown Point was without No. 2 singles player Gina Chiarella, who started the season at No. 1 singles. The junior had dealt with a back injury since an April 27 match with Valparaiso. She retired her regional match against Hobart with numbness in her legs.

“It never got better,” Elston said. “We didn’t want to risk later-on-in-life kind of stuff.”

Rosalie Degenhart took Chiarella’s place at No. 2, falling to Katie Bellia 6-0, 6-0. Molly Bellia topped Alex Baron at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Payton Smith and Ivy Coppolillo were beaten by Alayna Campbell and Tea Lazareto, 6-1, 6-2.

The Bulldogs finish the season at 16-4 having only lost to state-ranked teams, including Brebeuf and Zionsville. St. Joseph beat CP twice. Crown Point was ranked No. 24 in the final poll.

CP expects to return everyone except Katherine Ho (No. 3 singles) and Smith.

“We really like not just the people coming back but their attitudes,” Elston said. “Tennis is pretty important for what they want to do. There are certain things that we want to obtain and that’s what we talked about today. Like everyone says, the 10 months coming in the offseason determines the two months of the season.”

