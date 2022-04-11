 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

Cynthia Wilson named athletic director at Bishop Noll

  • Updated
Bishop Noll athletic director Cynthia Wilson

Cynthia Wilson

 Mike Clark

HAMMOND — Cynthia Wilson is no stranger to athletic administration.

The East Chicago Washington grad and longtime Region coach has paid her dues, working for 18 years combined as an administrative assistant at EC Central and Calumet.

"You always do a lot of the work athletic directors do," Wilson said.

She was promoted to interim athletic director at EC Central when Monica Maxwell stepped down, and now Wilson has a permanent AD job at Bishop Noll.

She replaces Eric Roldan, who resigned last month to pursue another job opportunity.

Wilson played volleyball, basketball and softball in high school before heading to Indiana University. After returning to the Region, she coached all three sports at various times at EC Central, Calumet and Griffith.

She's plenty familiar with Noll: "All my brothers and sisters graduated from here."

When she learned Roldan was leaving, applying for the Warriors' job was an easy call.

"I wanted something full-time," Wilson said. "I know they have a very good athletic and academic program."

Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick is glad to have Wilson on board.

"We are so thankful that Cynthia is joining our BNI team," Pastrick said in a statement. "As a supporter of student-athletes in Northwest Indiana, her expertise and passion for what she does will assist BNI in continuing to propel our athletic programs forward.

