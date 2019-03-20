DAC 2018-19 All Conference Basketball
Boys
Chesterton — Jake Wadding. Crown Point — Elias Gerodemos, Sam Decker. Lake Central — Nick Anderson. LaPorte — Drake Gunn. Merrillville — Keon Thompson. Michigan City — Rayshon Howard. Portage — Maurion Martin. Valparaiso — Brandon Newman, Nate Aerts.
MVP — Brandon Newman (Valparaiso).
Final conference standings: 1. Valparaiso, 2. Chesterton, 3. Crown Point, LaPorte, 5. Lake Central, Merrillville, 7. Michigan City, 8. Portage.
Girls
Chesterton — Marney Sisson. Crown Point — Jessica Carrothers, Ellie VanDeel, Abby Stoddard. Lake Central — Sara Zabrecky. LaPorte — Riley Ott, Ryin Ott. Merrillville — Torri Miller. Michigan City — Hannah Noveroske. Portage — Kristen Cravens.
MVP — Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City).
Final conference standings: 1. Crown Point, 2. Michigan City, 3. LaPorte, 4. Merrillville, 5. Chesterton, Portage, Lake Central, Valparaiso.