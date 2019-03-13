All-Duneland Athletic Conference
Gymnastics
Chesterton -- Jordan Bush, Sophia Hunzelman, Mia Pak Chesterton; Crown Point -- Kaleigh Stack; Lake Central -- Maddie Bugg, Cloe Amanatidis; Merrillville -- Abigail Smith; Portage -- Michaella Drake, Bobbie Russell; Valparaiso -- Whitney McKeon, Lizzy Wilson.
MVP -- Jordan Bush
Boys swimming
Chesterton – Lucas Piunti, Danny Schmiegel, Connor Casbon. Declan Tharp, Andrew Alders, Ethan Wing, Gabe Kroeger, Nick Hanas;, Justin Waller; Lake Central – Michael Zajac, Riley Ingram, Jack Tinsley; Michigan City – Jack Smith; Valparaiso – Jack Schwartz, Christopher Holmes, Sam Behrend, Zachary Juhl, William Miltenberger.
MVP – Jack Smith
Girls swimming
Chesterton – Jenn Gillen, Jadah Eshenaur, Jaclyn Klimczak, Sophia Gill, Maisyn Klimczak, Marina Weinberg, Veronika Ozimek, Alena Jarenil, Maddy Elliott; Lake Central – Paige Bakker.
MVP – Jaclyn Klimczak