Depth makes the difference as Crown Point hockey wins state title

DYER — Six goals. Six different goal scorers.

That’s the depth that makes Crown Point dangerous.

That’s the depth that helped the Bulldogs beat Indianapolis Brebeuf 6-2 Saturday in the Indiana State High School Hockey Association Class 3A final at Midwest Training and Ice Center.

“That was just a total team effort,” Crown Point coach Tim Philbin said. “They came together as a unit and played like it out there.”

Crown Point won its third state championship and first since 2006. In the time between titles the Bulldogs had five runner-up finishes.

Crown Point senior and leading scorer Brendan Hegeduis said he and the rest of the upperclassmen hadn’t forgotten losing in 2018 and said it motivated them in this year’s final. There’s strength in numbers, Hegeduis said, and the proof is in Crown Point’s results.

“The reason we got here is because everybody’s scoring and everybody’s going their part,” Hegeduis said. “Everyone plays as hard as they possibly can, so it’s pretty cool to see what we were able to do together without having to rely on just one or two guys.”

