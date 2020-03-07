Depth makes the difference as Crown Point hockey wins state title

DYER — Six goals. Six different goal scorers.
That’s the depth that makes Crown Point dangerous.
That’s the depth that helped the Bulldogs beat Indianapolis Brebeuf 6-2 Saturday in the Indiana State High School Hockey Association Class 3A final at Midwest Training and Ice Center.
“That was just a total team effort,” Crown Point coach Tim Philbin said. “They came together as a unit and played like it out there.”
Crown Point won its third state championship and first since 2006. In the time between titles the Bulldogs had five runner-up finishes.
Crown Point senior and leading scorer Brendan Hegeduis said he and the rest of the upperclassmen hadn’t forgotten losing in 2018 and said it motivated them in this year’s final. There’s strength in numbers, Hegeduis said, and the proof is in Crown Point’s results.
“The reason we got here is because everybody’s scoring and everybody’s going their part,” Hegeduis said. “Everyone plays as hard as they possibly can, so it’s pretty cool to see what we were able to do together without having to rely on just one or two guys.”
Hegeduis scored the second of Crown Point’s goals with a rainbow over Brebeuf goalkeeper Nick Boccone seven minutes in that was meant to be a pass over the middle. The volley took a fortunate bounce to find the back of the net and give the ‘Dogs a 2-0 lead after Grant Walker opened the game with the first score earlier in the period.
Brefeuf’s Sarkis Torosian traded goals with Crown Point’s Evan Curry and Joseph Gruber before Tucker Tone and Nickolas Crook put the game out of reach with scores in the third.
Meanwhile, Crown Point senior goalkeeper Cole Thompson settled in despite being beaten twice by Torosian. He said the difference in the game was how Crown Point responded under pressure. The result was one that Thompson said was a long time coming.
“It’s special to get it in your last try,” he said. “I’ve been fighting my whole high school career for this.”
The strength up and down Crown Point’s bench is a result of a growing group of people in the area supporting the Bulldog program, Philbin said, and he hopes that this year’s win only feeds into the enthusiasm surrounding the team moving forward.
Crown Point earned a spot in the finals and won not because of just one player, Philbin said, but because of the group they’d assembled. He thinks it’s the formula for long-term success and more wins down the road.
“We’ve been building this thing with the whole community,” Philbin said. “People are more aware of the hockey program, and we’re seeing more and more people starting to come out and support the things we’re doing over here like this.”