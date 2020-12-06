Despite win over Penn, Crown Point ranked behind them in IBCA poll

Girls Basketball
IBCA rankings
Week 6
Rank;School;(1st);Points;Record
1;Penn;3;379;7-1
2;Crown Point;14;377;6-0
3;Carmel;1;324;5-1
4;North Central (Indianapolis);1;320;6-1
5;Bedford North Lawrence;;297;6-1
6;East Central;;291;6-0
7;Fishers;;253;8-1
8;Noblesville;;232;5-1
9;Silver Creek;1;179;7-0
10;Hamilton Southeastern;;177;5-2
T11;Linton-Stockton;;134;6-0
T11;Homestead;;134;4-2
13;Mishawaka Marian;;131;7-1
14;Lawrence North;;124;5-4
15;Evansville Memorial;;117;3-0
16;Franklin Community;;109;5-0
17;Salem;;108;7-1
18;Ben Davis;;98;3-1
19;Fort Wayne South;;68;4-0
20;Carroll (Fort Wayne);;67;7-2
Other Schools Receiving Votes: Blue River Valley (5-0), Brownsburg (3-3), Carroll-Flora (3-1), Columbus East (6-3), Columbus North (5-2), Forest Park (7-0), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (9-0), Garrett (9-0), Greensburg (1-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (3-0), Heritage Hills (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (4-2), Jennings County (4-2), Knox (7-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (4-0), Loogootee (1-1), Martinsville (6-1), Michigan City (7-0), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (3-1), Roncalli (7-0), South Bend Washington (5-3), Tri-Central (3-2), Warsaw (6-2).
