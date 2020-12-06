 Skip to main content
Despite win over Penn, Crown Point ranked behind them in IBCA poll
  • Updated
Girls Basketball

IBCA rankings

Week 6

Rank;School;(1st);Points;Record

1;Penn;3;379;7-1

2;Crown Point;14;377;6-0

3;Carmel;1;324;5-1

4;North Central (Indianapolis);1;320;6-1

5;Bedford North Lawrence;;297;6-1

6;East Central;;291;6-0

7;Fishers;;253;8-1

8;Noblesville;;232;5-1

9;Silver Creek;1;179;7-0

10;Hamilton Southeastern;;177;5-2

T11;Linton-Stockton;;134;6-0

T11;Homestead;;134;4-2

13;Mishawaka Marian;;131;7-1

14;Lawrence North;;124;5-4

15;Evansville Memorial;;117;3-0

16;Franklin Community;;109;5-0

17;Salem;;108;7-1

18;Ben Davis;;98;3-1

19;Fort Wayne South;;68;4-0

20;Carroll (Fort Wayne);;67;7-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Blue River Valley (5-0), Brownsburg (3-3), Carroll-Flora (3-1), Columbus East (6-3), Columbus North (5-2), Forest Park (7-0), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (9-0), Garrett (9-0), Greensburg (1-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (3-0), Heritage Hills (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (4-2), Jennings County (4-2), Knox (7-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (4-0), Loogootee (1-1), Martinsville (6-1), Michigan City (7-0), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (3-1), Roncalli (7-0), South Bend Washington (5-3), Tri-Central (3-2), Warsaw (6-2).

