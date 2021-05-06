Don Bosco Institute begins high school program, giving Region players another path to next level

Landen Babusiak has already left his mark at Hanover Central.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward/center was an integral part of the Wildcats' program-record 24 wins during the 2019-20 season and helped the team clinch back-to-back Class 3A sectional titles in 2019 and 2020.
But, with one season left in his high school career, Babusiak will not return to the Wildcats.
Instead, he will look to elevate his game even more by joining Don Bosco Institute's inaugural high school team. Bosco, located in Crown Point, already has a renowned post-grad program but has now taken it a step further.
"I just think that it's going to be a lot better for me development-wise than a regular high school," Babusiak said. "I still have a lot of work to do to get to where I want to be. And I just feel like at Bosco, their coaching staff and training with the (Sports Medicine Institute in Crown Point) can help get me there."
Babusiak, who averaged 13.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game this past season, will be joined by two more Region players as Bosco fills out the rest of its high school roster. Former Lake Central center Jack Mahoney and former Lowell guard Cayden Vasko, both juniors, have also decided to leave their traditional high schools for a more concentrated senior season at Bosco.
Bosco founder Dave Maravilla said the idea for a high school team came from the success of the post-grad program, which is gearing up for its ninth season.
After playing a national schedule year in and year out, Maravilla was "exposed" to how several other programs around the country compete at both the high school and post-grad levels.
"What we saw as a trend is that a lot of these newer programs were doing this," Maravilla said. "We played Phoenix Prep. I have a good relationship with their staff, and then come to find out that Bryce Drew's nephew (Isaiah Shaw) is on the (high school) team. So, since I have a strong relationship with the Drew family, we just started talking about (Shaw's) situation because I was intrigued. As I learned more about what was going on in Arizona and Florida, I started to realize that there was space for something like that here."
Bosco's high school team, which is only available for upperclassmen, will not be a part of the IHSAA. Outside of the IHSAA's limitations, players will be allowed to train, practice and play much more frequently than a traditional high school program.
None of Bosco's high school players will be required to join the post-grad team after they graduate, though that is an option. Maravilla said his goal is simply for players to advance and excel in college, and he would rather have that happen sooner rather than later.
Additionally, high players will complete academic courses via Indiana Connections Academy, which is a virtual charter school run by Ball State.
"It's NCAA approved and state approved. They'll be taking classes online," Maravilla said. "This is what the vast majority of schools in Arizona and Florida are doing."
Maravilla added that Bosco's high school team will mostly play a national schedule, with the exception of a few local games. Bosco will open its season Nov. 5 at the La Lumiere Invitational, Hammond Central will host Bosco on Nov. 27 and Bosco will participate in the fifth annual Mac Jelks Invitational on Jan 1, 2022. That event, organized by 2005 Bishop Noll alum Gregory Jones II, is always held in the Region.
Aside from the logistical aspects of putting together a high school program, Maravilla said it was also important to find the right coach. Former Valparaiso University standout Ivan Vujic, who Maravilla has a strong relationship with, will guide Bosco.
The 6-11 Croatia native was the first European player to compete in Puerto Rico’s Superior League. After his playing days, he returned to Valparaiso University as an assistant coach and also had stints at DePaul, Northwestern and most recently Marshall.
"The reason I took took the job was to be a head coach at a high level and at a nationally respected program," Vujic said. "Bosco has a great reputation, and I've known Dave since I was 15 in Croatia, so we have a lot of trust. ... I've learned from some of the best coaches. My first coach and mentor here in the United States was Homer Drew. ... I've really accumulated a lot of knowledge, and I'm really looking forward to helping these kids turn from boys to men and have them ready as fast as I can to perform at a high-level Division I (program)."
Mahoney, a 6-10, 240-pound lefty, said he is eager to learn from Vujic, especially because they're nearly the same height. Under Vujic's guidance and with the rigors of Bosco's training schedule, he believes he can become a much more skilled and athletic player over the next year.
The junior also said that it helps to be joining Bosco's first high school team with someone he is familiar with. Mahoney and Babusiak used to play baseball together as youngsters and were on the same AAU basketball team in sixth grade.
"Knowing that I was going to have a friend there just made the decision easier," Mahoney said. " ... It definitely took me a little while to think about it, and leaving LC was hard. But just seeing where I am and where I want to be, I think this was the best path for me to take."
Vasko echoed Mahoney's outlook. The 6-4 guard, 170-pound guard averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and a team-high 4.6 assists per game at Lowell. With the departure of star senior Christopher Mantis, who will continue his career at Appalachian State, Vasko was the frontrunner to take over and lead the Red Devils.
However, the junior would rather head to Bosco and have the opportunity to play with and against the best high school players in the country. Maravilla has already explained to him and other players coming from traditional high schools that Bosco will be a much different experience than they've had in the past, and Vasko is ready for the challenge.
"I won't be able to have a regular senior year, but I really just wanted to dedicate myself (to basketball), and sometimes you have to give up something to accomplish what you want to accomplish," Vasko said. "Even though I won't be able to have all of those things like a student section and just hanging out with my friends all of the time, I feel like one full year of just hooping, hitting the gym and doing my school work will benefit me the best.
"At Bosco, I know there will be no distractions."