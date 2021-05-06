Don Bosco Institute begins high school program, giving Region players another path to next level

Mahoney, a 6-10, 240-pound lefty, said he is eager to learn from Vujic, especially because they're nearly the same height. Under Vujic's guidance and with the rigors of Bosco's training schedule, he believes he can become a much more skilled and athletic player over the next year.

The junior also said that it helps to be joining Bosco's first high school team with someone he is familiar with. Mahoney and Babusiak used to play baseball together as youngsters and were on the same AAU basketball team in sixth grade.

"Knowing that I was going to have a friend there just made the decision easier," Mahoney said. " ... It definitely took me a little while to think about it, and leaving LC was hard. But just seeing where I am and where I want to be, I think this was the best path for me to take."

Vasko echoed Mahoney's outlook. The 6-4 guard, 170-pound guard averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and a team-high 4.6 assists per game at Lowell. With the departure of star senior Christopher Mantis, who will continue his career at Appalachian State, Vasko was the frontrunner to take over and lead the Red Devils.