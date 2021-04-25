Double duty: Craig Buzea makes transition from Homewood-Flossmoor to Crown Point

"The biggest thing we want to do is take home that sectional (championship)," Brewer said. "Having Merrillville and Lafayette Jeff both in our sectional makes that very difficult, but with coach Buzea taking over, I really feel like we can do it."

Buzea plans to do all he can to push Crown Point into the upper echelon of the Duneland Athletic Conference, as well as helping the Bulldogs become one of the most respected programs in the state.

But aside from winning, Buzea said he's just grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves. In December of 2019, he was diagnosed with acute leukemia, and after undergoing a stem-cell transplant, his future looks a lot brighter than it once did.

The 59-year-old said he plans to retire at Crown Point, where he will also be a physical education teacher.

"Everybody loves to win, and nobody is more competitive than I am, but there's a bigger picture out there," Buzea said. "A lot of that really came to light for me last year when I was lying in a hospital bed, not knowing if I'd ever make it out of the hospital. When you go through something like that, it puts a lot of things in perspective, and maybe that one-point loss doesn't hurt as much. ...