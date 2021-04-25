Double duty: Craig Buzea makes transition from Homewood-Flossmoor to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — One thing was certain when Craig Buzea accepted an offer in January to become Crown Point's new football coach: He wouldn't leave his former team, Homewood-Flossmoor in Illinois, high and dry.
He has too much respect for the program and too much love for the kids.
"There was never a doubt that I would finish it out, and I told the (Crown Point) administration that," Buzea said. "When they hired me here, I told them that my first priority was with the players and coaches at H-F. If that was something that they felt was going to get in the way, then I wasn't going to be able to take this job."
Fortunately for him, Buzea said everyone from Crown Point superintendent Todd Terrill down to athletic Bill Dorulla was understanding of his unique situation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, prep football in Illinois was pushed back from the fall to the spring, causing a bit of overlap between Buzea's obligations to the Vikings and the Bulldogs.
On one hand, Buzea, who previously coached at Michigan City and Portage, leading the Indians to a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 1994, was trying to reestablish himself in the Region.
On the other, he was trying to make the most of his last ride in Illinois with a program known for its winning ways.
"I wouldn't recommend (pulling double duty)," Buzea said, laughing. "Luckily, I was able to do it. There was a time frame before the season started at H-F that I could get things started here (at Crown Point). ... I tried hard to put the coaching staff together and get guys in the weight room. But I had already told the guys at H-F that once the season started over there, I was 100% theirs."
Buzea, who helped the Vikings qualify for the Illinois state playoffs in each of his first 10 seasons, highlighted by a Class 8A state runner-up finish in 2014, kept his word in his 11th and final campaign.
He knew it would be unlike any other, but even he wasn't prepared for how it would end.
Illinois teams were limited to a six-game season with no playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, and H-F's campaign turned out to be even shorter. The Vikings were only able to play four games, going 2-2, before someone in the program tested positive for COVID-19, which effectively ended their season.
"It was horrible," Buzea said. "We played one Friday (April 9) and then Sunday I was in an hour-long meeting that basically determined that it was over. I had to let all of the guys know that they couldn't come to school tomorrow because they had to quarantine and that a two-week quarantine would take us to the end of the season.
"You just never think it's going to end like that."
As disappointing as that premature finish was, Buzea's former players still appreciate the fact that he stuck around.
Senior running back and Illinois State recruit Sean Allen said Buzea "showed a lot of love" by coaching the Vikings this spring, and he completely understands why Buzea ultimately joined the Bulldogs. Buzea lives in Hobart and is a 1979 Griffith grad.
"He's basically going home, and I can't blame him for that," Allen said. "He still put a lot of work into our season and wanted all of his players to just give it our all. He just has great schemes, and when it comes to the X's and O's, I can definitely say that Coach Buzz was one of the best coaches I've ever had."
Junior wide receiver Myles Walton shares a similar outlook when it comes to Buzea, who finished with a 94-26 record at H-F. Walton thanked his former coach for pushing him to maximize his potential on and off the field, and he's certain that Buzea's high standards won't change at Crown Point.
"Coach Buzz can turn any program around," Walton said. "He's done a lot of winning, so the man knows what he's talking about. All they have to do is listen."
One player who has already bought in is junior kicker Sammy Brewer.
"It's basically like a dream come true to have someone of that caliber come in," Brewer said. "It just feels like the second he got here, things started to change."
Brewer added that he looks forward to diving into Buzea's wealth of football knowledge, as well as the expertise of Buzea's counterparts.
Buzea recently solidified Crown Point's coaching staff, which includes several former Region head coaches. The most notable hire is former Merrillville coach Zac Wells, who led the Pirates to five sectional titles and three regional crowns during his nine-year tenure. Wells has been Buzea's defensive coordinator at H-F since 2015 and will continue in that role at Crown Point.
Other hires include former River Forest coach Joe O'Connell, who resigned last month to become Crown Point's passing game coordinator. Former Bishop Noll, Michigan City and Hammond coach Eric Schreiber Sr., whose son Eric Jr. is the head coach at West Side, will be Crown Point's special teams coordinator.
As one of the top kickers in the Region, Brewer hopes to be utilized more than he's ever been during his last high school season in the fall. However, he not only has lofty expectations for himself but for the entire team, which finished 4-3 last season with a 39-0 loss to Merrillville in a Class 6A sectional semifinal.
"The biggest thing we want to do is take home that sectional (championship)," Brewer said. "Having Merrillville and Lafayette Jeff both in our sectional makes that very difficult, but with coach Buzea taking over, I really feel like we can do it."
Buzea plans to do all he can to push Crown Point into the upper echelon of the Duneland Athletic Conference, as well as helping the Bulldogs become one of the most respected programs in the state.
But aside from winning, Buzea said he's just grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves. In December of 2019, he was diagnosed with acute leukemia, and after undergoing a stem-cell transplant, his future looks a lot brighter than it once did.
The 59-year-old said he plans to retire at Crown Point, where he will also be a physical education teacher.
"Everybody loves to win, and nobody is more competitive than I am, but there's a bigger picture out there," Buzea said. "A lot of that really came to light for me last year when I was lying in a hospital bed, not knowing if I'd ever make it out of the hospital. When you go through something like that, it puts a lot of things in perspective, and maybe that one-point loss doesn't hurt as much. ...
"One of the things I told my team at H-F is that there's hardly any bad days. Our saying over there was, 'Fight on!' and that's what our rallying cry will be here, too."
Gallery: Craig Buzea leads Crown Point during offseason weights
Craig Buzea was pulling double duty after accepting the Crown Point job while also coaching Homewood-Flossmoor in its spring season.
Photos by Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Coach Craig Buzea, right, greets members of Crown Point's football team inside the school's weight room recently. Buzea enters the school's pr…
After leading Homewood-Flossmoor to a 94-26 record across 11 seasons, new Crown Point football coach Craig Buzea is ready to take the Bulldogs…
Although head coach Craig Buzea will retire from teaching at Homewood-Flossmoor by the end of the 2021 school year, his sights continue to be …
The addition of Craig Buzea makes Crown Point a serious threat on the football field, as the head coach takes over with decades of experience …
New Bulldogs head coach Craig Buzea noticed the promise and potential within Crown Point's current football program, which helped in his decis…
Over a 13 season span as head coach of Portage football, Craig Buzea won four sectionals, one semistate and one regional.
Crown Point's offer to Craig Buzea was one that he simply couldn't refuse. The Bulldogs' new head coach had previously shared that the positio…
Bulldogs head coach Craig Buzea talks to members of Crown Point's football team inside the school's weight room.
Crown Point head coach Craig Buzea, left, talks with a member of his football squad during a team workout.
Craig Buzea, left, a Hobart native and Griffith graduate, returns close to home in his new role as head coach of Crown Point's football program.
Craig Buzea, left, has spent 11 years with Homewood-Flossmoor, helping their football program advance to one semifinal and four quarterfinals.
Coach Craig Buzea leads Crown Point football through a team workout inside the school's weight room on Thursday afternoon.