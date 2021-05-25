Lake Central three-peats as regional champions

PORTAGE — Missy Fritz still isn’t doing a full workload on the track between meets since injuring her hamstring a few weeks ago. The Lake Central senior was healthy enough Tuesday, though.

Fritz won the 200 meters and finished second in the 100 to advance to state in both events. She’ll also run next week with the Indians’ 400 relay team.

“Today I felt really good because I think I (set personal bests) in every event,” Fritz said. “I kind of shocked myself.”

Fritz’s points went a long way toward helping LC to it’s third consecutive and 11th regional title in the last 14 complete seasons. Bloomington South and Warren Central are the only programs in the state with more regional wins during that stretch.

Lake Central had 117 team points.

Individually, Chesterton’s Camryn Dunn was the day’s biggest star, advancing to the state meet in the 100 and 400 and plus 1,600 relay. She finished first in all three.

“It really comes from the heart and wanting it just as much as I do,” Dunn said. “The (relay) is by far my favorite event and I’d do anything to help my team win.”

The Trojans junior overtook Lake Central’s Abby Martisek after the last turn of the relay.