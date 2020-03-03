Elliott’s big night powers No. 2 Chesterton past Lowell

During his senior campaign, Wadding has had his share of highlight plays. That trend continued against the Red Devils.

Midway through the third quarter, Chesterton's standout guard broke free on a fast break. With a pair of Lowell defenders waiting for him near the rim, he split them by picking up the ball and taking it around his back before finally laying it in. Wadding made the acrobatic shot look easy but said it wasn't really planned.

“It was just instinct,” said Wadding, who will continue his career at Grace College. “The guy kept going back toward the basket, so I just made my move.”

Aside from Wadding's individual heroics on that specific play, there were several instances when everyone on the floor for the Trojans touched the ball. Urban said that his team prides itself on being unselfish, and it resulted in several wide open shots.

Chesterton (22-2) will face Crown Point on Friday in the sectional semifinals, while Lowell (11-13) saw its season come to a close. Star junior guard Christopher Mantis, who has multiple Division I scholarship offers, paced the Red Devils with a game-high 21 points. He was the clear-cut leader for a young program that didn't have any seniors this year.