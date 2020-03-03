Elliott’s big night powers No. 2 Chesterton past Lowell

VALPARAISO — Practice makes perfect, or at least in Sean Elliott's case, near-perfect.
Chesterton's junior guard took 500 shots Monday in preparation for his team's Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional opener against Lowell. According to Trojans coach Marc Urban, Elliot made 89% of his attempts during that shooting session, and his dedication paid off Tuesday night.
“I was on the (shooting machine) just getting ready,” Elliott said. “It’s a routine, and then I shoot free throws after practice.”
The junior, who came into the contest averaging 3.8 points per game, tied his season high with 13 points in Chesterton's 60-47 victory. He shot 5 of 6 from the floor and made two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help his squad get off to a strong start.
Since Chesterton has block scheduling, Elliott said almost every other day he can get extra shots up if he's able to finish his school work early. After watching the junior get in a zone Monday, Urban said he wasn't surprised to see him find a rhythm the following night.
"He's a guy that's just kind of stuck with it throughout the season," Urban said. "I was glad that he stepped up and hit some big ones."
Elliot was one of four Trojans to reach double figures in scoring. Sophomore guard Travis Grayson and senior forward Jake Warren each had 12 points, and Jake Wadding led the way with a team-high 16 points.
During his senior campaign, Wadding has had his share of highlight plays. That trend continued against the Red Devils.
Midway through the third quarter, Chesterton's standout guard broke free on a fast break. With a pair of Lowell defenders waiting for him near the rim, he split them by picking up the ball and taking it around his back before finally laying it in. Wadding made the acrobatic shot look easy but said it wasn't really planned.
“It was just instinct,” said Wadding, who will continue his career at Grace College. “The guy kept going back toward the basket, so I just made my move.”
Aside from Wadding's individual heroics on that specific play, there were several instances when everyone on the floor for the Trojans touched the ball. Urban said that his team prides itself on being unselfish, and it resulted in several wide open shots.
Chesterton (22-2) will face Crown Point on Friday in the sectional semifinals, while Lowell (11-13) saw its season come to a close. Star junior guard Christopher Mantis, who has multiple Division I scholarship offers, paced the Red Devils with a game-high 21 points. He was the clear-cut leader for a young program that didn't have any seniors this year.
“We told our kids from the very beginning, 'Just buy into the process, the journey,'” Lowell Coach Joe Delgado said. “That team handled us pretty easily at the beginning of the year, but to be as close as we were here, down eight going into the fourth, that’s what it’s about — getting better.”
Portage 55, Hobart 45: Nate Orosz scored a team-high 20 points to guide the Indians (9-15) past the Brickies. The junior guard drained a game-high six 3-pointers, including four 3s in the second half to help his team earn its first sectional victory since 2015.
“Usually when I’m shooting, I just keep shooting, even if I’m missing,” Orosz said. “Coach always has my back.”
Portage Coach Rick Snodgrass said he was proud of the way his team competed, especially considering that three of his top eight players are underclassmen. His youthful squad will have a chance to keep its season alive against host Valparaiso on Friday in the sectional semifinals.
“We’re the underdogs, and that’s what I told the kids,” Snodgrass said. “We're playing with house money right now. Nobody expects anything, except our kids. If they come out and play as hard as they have for the last four games of the season, we'll battle (the Vikings) tooth and nail.”
Hobart (12-11) finished its season with a winning record for the first time since 2009. Brickies coach Michael Brown said he thought his team could’ve given a bit more effort on Tuesday, but regardless of the disappointing loss he believes his program is moving in the right direction.
Senior guard Tyler Schultz scored a game-high 21 points for Hobart, which went on a couple of runs but was never quite able to get over the hump.
“I don’t think too many people would've thought this group would’ve had a winning season,” Brown said. “But that’s a credit to them for their work ethic and playing together and just fighting every day."