Ethan Pryor paces lockdown defensive effort for TF South in win over Oak Forest

LANSING — Ethan Pryor didn't need long to make an impact at his new position for TF South.
In his first game after switching to weak safety, Pryor intercepted an Oak Forest pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown Friday night, helping South grind out a 12-8 South Suburban Blue win over Oak Forest.
Isiah Lewis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Richards on South's third play from scrimmage and that was it for the offense.
But the defense stood tall once again for South, which also had two interceptions by Ernest Temple.
But the first pick six Pryor has had at any level of football was the difference maker. It broke a 6-6 tie with 1:40 left in the third quarter.
"I saw the ball and I just made a play," the junior said. "I had to take it back to the crib."
His emotions as he crossed the goal line after racing down the left sideline?
"I was just excited," he said. "A lot of energy to put my team up."
Oak Forest (1-1, 1-1) didn't have much success in the passing game, throwing for just 7 yards with the three interceptions.
But Pryor wasn't surprised to find himself in a position to make a big play.
"I knew they (were) going to try to do that play at least one time in the game," he said. "I just saw it and I had to execute."
South coach Bob Padjen was glad he did.
"Whew, he just came out of nowhere and he's got speed," Padjen said. "He's a good kid and very coachable."
Pryor moving to weak safety was one of several tweaks made to the South defense this week.
"We put our better kids in the middle," Padjen said. "We pride ourselves on playing great defense, and we'll get it going on offense."
Oak Forest defensive lineman London Littlejohn kept South from generating much offense Friday, blowing up numerous plays.
Lewis threw for 93 yards on 11-for-17 passing, spreading the ball among six different receivers. But South didn't find much success on the ground.
"We weren't too sound tonight," Padjen said. "We've got to get better at taking what the defense is giving.
"We've just got to make a few plays here and there."