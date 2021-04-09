Ethan Pryor paces lockdown defensive effort for TF South in win over Oak Forest

LANSING — Ethan Pryor didn't need long to make an impact at his new position for TF South.

In his first game after switching to weak safety, Pryor intercepted an Oak Forest pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown Friday night, helping South grind out a 12-8 South Suburban Blue win over Oak Forest.

Isiah Lewis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Richards on South's third play from scrimmage and that was it for the offense.

But the defense stood tall once again for South, which also had two interceptions by Ernest Temple.

But the first pick six Pryor has had at any level of football was the difference maker. It broke a 6-6 tie with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

"I saw the ball and I just made a play," the junior said. "I had to take it back to the crib."

His emotions as he crossed the goal line after racing down the left sideline?

"I was just excited," he said. "A lot of energy to put my team up."

Oak Forest (1-1, 1-1) didn't have much success in the passing game, throwing for just 7 yards with the three interceptions.