Fútbol family: Lake Central's Enyearts a soccer scene staple

ST. JOHN — A typical weekend in the offseason for Lake Central sophomore Olivia Enyeart and her family is overflowing with soccer. It’s a family affair as older brother, Quentin, also plays club soccer and for the Indians, and younger brother, Noah, an eighth-grader, plays club.
“We have a soccer family,” she said.
Olivia said she loves everything about the game she has been playing since she was 3.
“It's just such a fun thing to play, and the team's amazing,” she said. “I love the aspect of the game and having to work. It's just overall a great sport.”
Olivia plays for Chicago Inter Soccer Club out of Lockport, Illinois, in the offseason, and it’s paying off for the midfielder. She has scored six goals this season, including one in a 3-1 loss to Valparaiso on Tuesday, and has dished out six assists in her second varsity season for the Indians.
“She’s one of the top players on our team,” Lake Central coach Genna Noel. “She sees the field really well. She’s able to receive the ball at her feet, and she’s able to distribute it to other players. She’s smart, she’s quick and she’s just overall an intelligent soccer player.”
Olivia says Quentin, who plays in the back, helps her out with her game.
“He always tries coaching,” she laughed. “He's a big coacher. He’s just a role model really. He's what I want to be as a player.”
Olivia said Quentin talks with her about the finer points of the game like where she should be on the pitch and what she needs to correct on her foot skills.
“We go out together sometimes and hit balls around just to work on kicks and aspects of the game that we need help on,” she said.
When they were younger, the two played on the same indoor team at a league in Merrillville. Now, Quentin said he just tries to instill some confidence in Olivia.
“It’s a little bit about tactics every now and then,” he said. “She has tips on technical stuff, but that’s mostly all up to her. That’s all what she’s built up through the years of club soccer.”
Chris Enyeart, their dad and Lake Central’s athletic director, enjoys being a soccer dad during the regular and club seasons.
“Absolutely, I have four kids and three of them play travel soccer,” he said. “We travel around a lot. We get a lot of soccer games in as the season goes around, and it's been great for the family and we make vacations out of it. We get to go to special places and have a lot of good times.”
Olivia said her dad and mom, Noelle, are quick to offer advice.
“They love to coach, they always tell me what I'm doing wrong and when I'm doing good,” she said. “They are very hard on me, but that’s a good thing. I mean it's part of the reason that I'm such a good player because of them pushing me.”
Chris, a former basketball coach, said he just talks with Olivia about the mental side of sports.
“Just how important it is to have the right mindset and always go hard,” he said. “There's a lot of things that happen inside of a game that you can't always control but you can control effort. … In basketball there's a lot of X's and O's in the player movement, and the ability to see things and read what other teams are doing to take advantage of that. We talked about what we see, and we look at some film every once in a while just to see what tendencies are and see where she could maybe move to or what to look for.”
Olivia said the Indians (11-4-1) have a great atmosphere this season, and they open sectional play at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Morton at Munster.
“Honestly, the team has been amazing,” she said.” We've worked together very well. It's a very united team, and we play around together and just hoping to get very far in this season with sectionals and everything coming up.”
Noel said Enyeart is a fantastic teammate.
“She pushes them to be the best that they can be on the field, off the field,” she said.
Chris is at every one of Olivia’s and Quentin’s games for the Indians.
“There's something to be said about playing for your high school and supporting your programs and teams,” he said. “And I know there's a big push with club sports to just play club right now. The camaraderie and the relationship to your school and being an athlete at school — especially Lake Central — is something special ... to be an athlete for the school and represent the community in the best way you can.”