Fútbol family: Lake Central's Enyearts a soccer scene staple

Olivia said her dad and mom, Noelle, are quick to offer advice.

“They love to coach, they always tell me what I'm doing wrong and when I'm doing good,” she said. “They are very hard on me, but that’s a good thing. I mean it's part of the reason that I'm such a good player because of them pushing me.”

Chris, a former basketball coach, said he just talks with Olivia about the mental side of sports.

“Just how important it is to have the right mindset and always go hard,” he said. “There's a lot of things that happen inside of a game that you can't always control but you can control effort. … In basketball there's a lot of X's and O's in the player movement, and the ability to see things and read what other teams are doing to take advantage of that. We talked about what we see, and we look at some film every once in a while just to see what tendencies are and see where she could maybe move to or what to look for.”

Olivia said the Indians (11-4-1) have a great atmosphere this season, and they open sectional play at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Morton at Munster.