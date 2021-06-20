Fatherhood the key in Wheeler coach TR Harlan amputating his leg

“I had been on crutches for literally a year,” Harlan said. “I couldn’t pick up my kids or hold them unless I was sitting on the couch. That wasn’t going to be me. I’m going to be part of their lives and I’m going to do what fathers are supposed to do. For that to happen, I needed to be able to walk.”

Harlan plans on being back on the sidelines this fall, leading the Bearcats yet again. He’ll continue to chase the victories and look to avoid the losses, but he’ll also have his eye on the stands where Kamryn and Brynlee will be cheering him on regardless of the score.

“I have become much calmer, and I think there’s been a bit of reprogramming,” Harlan said. “For the first 22 years of my coaching, the only thing I cared about was volleyball. Now it’s not the main priority in my life. When practice is over, I don’t go home and watch film for three hours. I go home and I eat dinner with my daughters.”

There will soon be another guest at the dinner party as Harlan and Lauren are expecting a baby boy in September.

Balancing fatherhood and sports

Marc Bruner knew he was missing out on his children. The former Portage girls basketball coach just didn’t realize what his children would be missing out on when he stepped away from coaching last year.