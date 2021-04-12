Finalists for Indiana Mr. Basketball announced

BOYS BASKETBALL
Mr. Basketball finalists named: Six finalists for Indiana's prestigious Mr. Basketball award were named by the Indianapolis Star, and none are from the Region. The six finalists are: Lawrence North's Shamar Avance, Lafayette Jeff's Brooks Barnhizer, Blackford's Luke Brown, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst, Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman-Renn and South Bend St. Joseph's J.R. Konieczny. Brown finished No. 4 on the state's scoring list with 3,011 career points and is committed to Stetson. Avance is uncommitted but has a two-year record of 53-5. Barnhizer is committed to Northwestern and averaged 32.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game last season. Furst, a Purdue recruit, averaged 21.4 points and 14.1 rebounds per contest. Fellow Purdue recruit Kaufman-Renn won state titles as a sophomore and senior, and as a junior was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. Konieczny heads to Notre Dame after leading St. Joseph to its first regional title since 1993.
PRO SPORTS
Games in Minnesota canceled in wake of shooting: In the raw aftermath of another killing of a Black man by police in Minnesota, there was no place for pro sports in the Twin Cities on Monday. The Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves all postponed their games a day after the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop in a nearby suburb. Major League Baseball's Twins were set to begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon at Target Field. About an hour before the scheduled first pitch and as players warmed up in light rain, the police chief in Brooklyn Center — a city adjacent to Minneapolis where violent protests took place the night before — announced that the shooting was an “accidental discharge," with the officer involved firing her handgun instead of a stun gun.
PRO SOCCER
Federal judge approves partial deal: A federal judge approved a partial deal between players on the women's national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation over unequal working conditions. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner approved the Dec. 1 settlement during a hearing Monday. The deal calls for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men’s national team. Players sued the USSF in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
AROUND THE HORN
Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical. It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. ... Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a young girl critically injured. The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Reid's blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was 0.113, above the legal limit of .08. He was driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone seconds before his truck crashed into two cars stopped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium, prosecutors said. ... The Browns appear to be closing in on Jadeveon Clowney. Continuing a pursuit that began with a contract offer Clowney turned down last year, Cleveland remains interested in signing the free agent defensive end, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.