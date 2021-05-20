Finally at full strength, Kankakee Valley junior is peaking at the right time

The boys track postseason starts today, and Kankakee Valley junior Justin Hoffman has made himself known as a threat to win a lot of races.
Hoffman jumped onto the scene on May 8 at Distance Night in Palatine in Illinois. The event draws some of the best distance runners in Indiana.
In his 3,200-meters heat, Hoffman went right to the front and never looked back.
“There were a bunch of other sub-10 (minute) kids. It was the first time I’ve ever raced against that level of competition,” he said. “I pretty much ran the whole thing by myself. It was just me and the clock there for a long time. I thought more people would come with me. I thought everyone else would run as fast as possible, because it’s the whole point of this race. No one else did, so I was like ‘I’m going to go do it.’”
He posted a new personal record of 9 minutes, 29.35 seconds, good enough for fifth overall in a field of state placers from Indiana and Illinois, despite being in a race labeled an undercard. Hoffman said he knew he had a race better than 9:40 in him. Coach Tim Adams said that wasn’t a surprise to anyone else in Wheatfield, either.
Add that finish to his other times this year, and Hoffman is thinking seriously about the state meet. In the 1,600, Hoffman ran 4:48.35. He’s also part of a 3,200 relay team with a top mark this season of 8:35.
“He’s a distance running junkie,” Adams said. “He knows the names of all the national-class runners and peers and their times. He’s one of those kids who eats, sleeps, breathes running.”
While the canceled 2020 season left a lot of athletes dejected and unmotivated, Hoffman never stopped training. That work is showing on the stopwatch, as is evident by his efforts in the last few weeks.
He added to his noteworthy time in Palatine with Northwest Crossroads Conference titles in the 3,200 and 3,200 relay, along with a third-place finish in the 1,600.
“He was a kid whose trajectory was going to be forward, anyway,” Adams said. “He’s paid his dues and is reaping the benefits. We’re really excited about it.”
Part of that motivation comes from the fall. Hoffman was just a few spots away from a state berth in cross country despite missing most of the season with a stress fracture in his leg. The injury came in early September. His first race was the week before the conference meet.
“My junior year was the year to make it to state. It was the year to look really good and then I got that stress fracture and it derailed the whole plan,” he said. “At that point, it was just about seeing what you can do with the minimal training you got.”
Hoffman insists he’s 100% now, in the best shape of his life.
“I’m running the best I ever could right now. I can’t be mad,” he said. “Making the state meet, that’s the only ending (to this season) that I care about, at this point.”