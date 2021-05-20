Finally at full strength, Kankakee Valley junior is peaking at the right time

The boys track postseason starts today, and Kankakee Valley junior Justin Hoffman has made himself known as a threat to win a lot of races.

Hoffman jumped onto the scene on May 8 at Distance Night in Palatine in Illinois. The event draws some of the best distance runners in Indiana.

In his 3,200-meters heat, Hoffman went right to the front and never looked back.

“There were a bunch of other sub-10 (minute) kids. It was the first time I’ve ever raced against that level of competition,” he said. “I pretty much ran the whole thing by myself. It was just me and the clock there for a long time. I thought more people would come with me. I thought everyone else would run as fast as possible, because it’s the whole point of this race. No one else did, so I was like ‘I’m going to go do it.’”

He posted a new personal record of 9 minutes, 29.35 seconds, good enough for fifth overall in a field of state placers from Indiana and Illinois, despite being in a race labeled an undercard. Hoffman said he knew he had a race better than 9:40 in him. Coach Tim Adams said that wasn’t a surprise to anyone else in Wheatfield, either.