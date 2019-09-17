Mark Enslen thought he was in the middle of a dream.
Zach Vode felt he was in the middle of a movie.
When the two Hobart football players pinched themselves, they realized they had just led the Brickies to an improbable triple overtime victory over Culver Academies on Friday night.
The game was part "Friday Night Lights," part "Varsity Blues" and a little "Rudy" thrown in for good measure.
Enslen, who didn’t enter the game until late in the third quarter, threw two touchdown passes to Vode in overtime. Both came after Culver had taken the lead in overtime. The two touchdown passes were Enslen’s first varsity completions.
“This was an absolute dream come true,” Enslen said. “You grow up playing football dreaming about being the guy who catches the game-winning touchdown. I just happened to be the guy who got the chance to throw the game-winning touchdown.”
Vode is no stranger to making big plays, having led Hobart in receiving (437 yards, seven TDs) as a sophomore last year.
The junior receiver's big day actually began on defense in the third quarter on Friday night. The Brickies trailed 14-0 at halftime and cut the deficit in half before Vode picked off a Culver pass and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
Once in overtime, Vode’s height took over as he won a pair of 50/50 balls, including the game-winning touchdown in the third overtime.
“It felt like a movie to me,” Vode said. “Last year at Culver I caught the game-winner with two minutes left. This year, it was indescribable to me.”
Enslen was sitting on the bench when Hobart coach Craig Osika called his number in the third quarter to take over for starter Riley Johnston. The sophomore didn’t complete a pass until his touchdown pass to Vode in the first overtime. Osika wasn’t surprised that Enslen delivered.
“We have a lot of confidence in Mark,” Osika said. “With conference coming up, we wanted to be smart with (starting quarterback) Riley (Johnston). We preach a 'next man up' philosophy. You never know when it will be your opportunity. It can be at any moment.”
If there is a movie made about Hobart’s comeback victory, Enslen already knows how the final scene is going to play out.
“Everything was in slow motion,” Enslen said. “I threw it up there and Zach made a great catch. Everything slowed down.”
Portage honors heroes
Portage will honor local first responders and military members Friday night when the Indians host Crown Point. Portage will wear special uniforms provided by the Army National Guard as part of its Hometown Heroes night.
The evening will start with a First Responder Vehicle Expo that will feature several police and fire departments. All current and retired members of the military will be granted free admission and Portage will honor the military and first responders on the field before kickoff.
“We have a great platform where we are able to recognize those that fight the good fight for all of us,” Portage athletic director Fred Joseph said. “This is just a small token of appreciation that we can payback to our military and first responders.”
Region in the rankings
Valparaiso earned a pair of season-high rankings in state polls this week. Valparaiso is up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 5A poll and the Vikings are ranked No. 3 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll. The Vikings 42-21 last week.
Michigan City is the top 5A school receiving votes in the AP poll and is No. 8 in the IFCA poll. Merrillville is receiving votes in the Class 6A AP poll and is ranked No. 9 by the IFCA. Boone Grove, which has never cracked in the IFCA rankings, is the top program also receiving votes in Class 2A. Boone Grove also sits just outside the AP top 10.