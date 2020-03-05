Football notes: Hobart trio, Andrean kicker earn D-I opportunities

“It’s something that not a lot of people get to experience,” said Babcock, who also has a scholarship offer from Eastern Michigan. “We talk about it all day in school. We’ll talk about what college coach is texting us that day and who we talked to last night. It’s something that I’m very blessed to be able to do, especially with a good friend like Zach.”

Babcock, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds, emerged as one of the top defensive playmakers in the Region last season. He totaled 65 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass deflection, one interception, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Brickies coach Craig Osika said he’s excited to have Babcock for one more prep campaign and looks forward to the growth Vode is sure to have in his final season, too.

Using his 6-3, 215-pound frame, Vode — who also has scholarship offers from Bowling Green State and Ball State — hauled in 43 receptions for 787 receiving yards and four touchdowns as Hobart’s No. 1 wide receiver last year. He also lined up as a defensive back and registered 77 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.