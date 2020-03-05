Football notes: Hobart trio, Andrean kicker earn D-I opportunities

Bobby Babcock and Zach Vode have always dreamed of playing Division I football.
After helping Hobart’s storied football program return to prominence in 2019 by winning its first regional championship since 1996, the stock for both of the Brickies’ standout juniors continues to rise.
“I got pulled into the linebackers’ office to visit their coach, and then he pulled me into the head coach’s office,” said Vode, who got his first scholarship offer from Northern Illinois. “Then, he kind of just came out of nowhere and said, ‘We’d like to offer you a full ride.’ It was pretty crazy. I didn’t expect it at all.”
Perhaps what’s most unique about the increased attention Vode and Babcock have received is their overlap in recruiting. Babcock also has a scholarship offer from the Huskies and both athletes have received scholarship offers from Illinois State. But aside from those two colleges, nothing can compare to what they experienced with Central Michigan.
Each player landed a scholarship offer from the Chippewas on the same exact day (Feb. 1), and it was the first time Babcock had been formally recruited to play at the Division I level. The junior defensive lineman said it meant a lot to share that milestone moment with a fellow Hobart teammate.
“It’s something that not a lot of people get to experience,” said Babcock, who also has a scholarship offer from Eastern Michigan. “We talk about it all day in school. We’ll talk about what college coach is texting us that day and who we talked to last night. It’s something that I’m very blessed to be able to do, especially with a good friend like Zach.”
Babcock, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds, emerged as one of the top defensive playmakers in the Region last season. He totaled 65 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass deflection, one interception, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Brickies coach Craig Osika said he’s excited to have Babcock for one more prep campaign and looks forward to the growth Vode is sure to have in his final season, too.
Using his 6-3, 215-pound frame, Vode — who also has scholarship offers from Bowling Green State and Ball State — hauled in 43 receptions for 787 receiving yards and four touchdowns as Hobart’s No. 1 wide receiver last year. He also lined up as a defensive back and registered 77 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
“Something that you worry about with kids is that when colleges start coming in, how do they conduct themselves in front of college coaches? And how do they handle the success of getting offers?” Osika said. “But it’s been great. They’ve both been very humble about it and very mature.”
Osika credited the junior duo’s poise to the leadership of the Brickies’ senior class, which was headlined by Matthew Benton. The ball-hawking defensive back had 38 tackles, 10 pass deflections and 12 interceptions — including two pick-sixes — last season and could have continued his career at Trine University or Wabash College. But instead, he opted for the Division I route as a preferred walk-on at Indiana State.
Benton plans to become an airline pilot, and since Indiana State has a noteworthy aviation program, it was an easy choice for him. Additionally, the senior said the Brickies’ run to semistate gave him all the confidence he needed to bet on himself and eventually earn a spot on the Sycamores’ official roster.
“I look at it as another challenge for me,” Benton said. “I love challenges, and I’m not going to back down from them. The whole idea of being a walk-on is a challenge because you’re out there every day working for something. You gotta earn that scholarship, so that’s going to be my mindset.”
Wadas makes his choice
Andrean senior JJ Wadas never imagined that he would play college football.
The first sport he gravitated toward as a youngster was soccer. But by the time Wadas reached high school, his focus had shifted from the goal box to the goalpost.
“Around fifth grade, I wanted to try out football,” Wadas said. “The first year, I didn’t really think about kicking. But in the second year, with my soccer background and everything, I was like, ‘Why don’t I give this a shot?’ So, I gave it a shot, and next thing you know, I’ve been developing it since then.”
Wadas’ dedication to his craft has allowed him to become arguably the best kicker in the Region, and on Feb. 5 he signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Butler. The Bulldogs compete at the Division I level, along with Valparaiso, in the Pioneer Football League.
When it came time to make his college decision, Wadas acknowledged that his choice wasn’t solely about football. He wants to become a doctor and said Butler’s renowned pre-medical track will give him “the best of worlds.”
“They also have a very strong football program now and a very strong football tradition, which I liked a lot since Andrean has a strong football tradition and football family,” Wadas said. “There’s plenty of opportunities at Butler, and I really liked the coaches during my visit down there. So, I think it’s just a great fit for me.”
Wadas was the 59ers' starting kicker for the past three seasons, and Andrean coach Chris Skinner joked that he doesn't want to move on without him. During the 2019 campaign, the senior made 7-of-8 field goal attempts — highlighted by a 46-yarder against Lowell in Week 8 — 42-of-51 extra point attempts and recorded 53 touchbacks to help the 59ers win their first regional crown in five years.
“He’s a very ambitious kid academically, and obviously he was a top-notch athlete in terms of his kicking ability,” Skinner said. “He and his family are big Andrean supporters, so he bought in from Day 1. You can’t ask for a better kid to be a part of your program.”