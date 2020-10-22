30 things you should know about Region teams before the playoffs begin

The IHSAA's 48th annual state football tournament is finally here.
Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to cast a cloud of uncertainty over the 2020 season, 30 of the 32 football programs in The Times' coverage area will represent the Region in the playoffs.
Clark and EC Central are the only two teams unable to compete.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they were canceling the rest of their season due to someone in their program testing positive for COVID-19. The Pioneers pulled the plug on their final campaign in school history Thursday for a few reasons, including players being in "self-quarantine," according to Clark athletic director Chris Moore.
Six local teams were recognized in the final Associated Press state football poll. Merrillville came in at No. 7 in Class 6A. Valparaiso and Michigan City were ranked No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, in Class 5A. Hobart and Lowell were slotted at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, in Class 4A. Andrean claimed the No. 1 spot in Class 2A.
Last season, the Pirates, the Vikings, the Brickies and the 59ers all made it to semistate. Valparaiso was the only Northwest Indiana team that reached Lucas Oil Stadium, finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up in a narrow loss to New Palestine.
Andrean was one of 10 Region programs to complete a full regular-season schedule and will try to extend its eight-game winning streak when it matters most. Class A, Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 4A teams begin postseason play Friday night. Class 5A and Class 6A programs will join the action Oct. 30.
To help you get ready for the biggest games of the year, here are 30 things you should know about the 30 local teams preparing to take the gridiron:
Andrean (8-1), Class 2A: Joe Cimino has fit right in with an already loaded 59ers squad. The senior quarterback, who transferred to Andrean from Marian Central Catholic in Illinois prior to the season, has thrown for 1,224 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Bishop Noll (1-6), Class 2A: After playing just four varsity games last year, the Warriors returned to a full varsity schedule this season. Junior dual-threat quarterback Willie Feagin leads the team with 2,623 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns.
Boone Grove (3-6), Class 2A: The Wolves are led by senior linebacker and fullback Max Drinski. He has racked up a team-high 103 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble, while also notching one rushing touchdown.
Bowman (2-6), Class 2A: Eagles coach David Nelson is in his eighth season at the helm. In Week 8, he helped Bowman defeat EC Central for the first time in over a decade.
Calumet (2-1), Class 3A: Last year, the Warriors came up painfully short of winning their first sectional championship in program history. Senior running back CJ Cooper is determined to give his team another shot at postseason glory, despite its late start to the season.
Chesterton (4-4), Class 6A: The Trojans held their own in the Duneland Athletic Conference behind the strong play of junior quarterback Chris Mullen. He has thrown a touchdown pass in six straight games and has scored 18 touchdowns this year.
Crown Point (4-2), Class 6A: The Bulldogs canceled their final two regular-season games due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will be at full strength for the playoffs, according to coach Kevin Enright. Senior running back Matthew Walters has guided the team with 104 carries for 696 yards and seven touchdowns.
Gavit (2-1), Class 4A: The School City of Hammond will consolidate after the 2020-21 school year, and Clark, Gavit and Hammond will shut down. Gladiators coach DJ Silvas, a 1997 Gavit alum, has taken a lot of pride in leading his alma mater through its last football campaign.
Griffith (5-2), Class 4A: The Panthers have already won more games than they did last year (3-7). Junior Kyle Atkinson has been a catalyst on offense and defense as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Hammond (1-2), Class 3A: First-year coach Rob Gardner and the Wildcats snapped a 24-game losing streak with a victory over Clark in their regular-season finale. Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Woods, who is also a standout basketball player, recorded two catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns against the Pioneers.
Hanover Central (7-2), Class 2A: The Wildcats have one of the most high-powered offenses in the state, which is led by senior quarterback Blaze Cano. Hanover Central is averaging 46.2 points per game and has scored over 50 points in a game twice this year.
Highland (3-4), Class 4A: The Trojans canceled their regular-season finale because of COVID-19. Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington said Monday that his school will be able to field a team for the playoffs, although it remains to be seen which players will actually play.
Hobart (6-2), Class 4A: This is the last ride for Brickies quarterback Riley Johnston, who has scored 19 total touchdowns this year. The standout senior will not continue his football career in college, opting instead to focus solely on pole vaulting since he is one of the best pole vaulters in the state.
Kankakee Valley (6-2), Class 4A: Regardless of what happens in the playoffs, the Kougars have already clinched their first winning season since 2014. Senior Markus Ritchie has done it all for his team as a wide receiver, defensive back and kicker.
Lake Central (1-8), Class 6A: Defensive end Armond Earving is the Indians' clear-cut leader. The senior verbally committed to Central Arkansas on Sept. 22.
Lake Station (0-8), Class A: The Eagles will try to earn their first postseason victory since 2016. In one of the more high-scoring games of the year, Lake Station lost 64-54 against Bishop Noll in Week 5.
LaPorte (3-6), Class 5A: The Slicers ended the regular season with back-to-back overtime games, winning at Michigan City in Week 8 and losing at Portage in Week 9. Junior running back Collin Bergquist has been a workhorse all year for his team, averaging 131.9 rushing yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns.
Lowell (2-6), Class 4A: The Red Devils forfeited their first five games of the season, which were all wins, because they mistakenly played an ineligible player, according to a press release from their school. Despite Lowell's record on paper, junior running back Joey Heuer still leads a formidable team on the field.
Merrillville (7-1), Class 6A: Do-it-all star JoJo Johnson, who recently decommitted from Cincinnati, spearheads a Pirates squad that is loaded with talent. The senior has scored 10 touchdowns this year, including a 93-yard kickoff return in Week 1 against Andrean.
Michigan City (4-2), Class 5A: The Wolves have been solid on the ground all season, and senior running back Jonathon Flemings is a big reason why. He is averaging 100.7 rushing yards per game and has scored 10 touchdowns.
Morton (3-0), Class 4A: Throughout their shortened regular season, the Governors proved that they are head and shoulders above any other Hammond program. Morton is averaging 41.3 points per game and has allowed 28 points combined by its opponents.
Munster (1-8), Class 5A: The Mustangs snapped a 13-game losing streak earlier this year by defeating South Bend Clay in Week 3. Sophomore running back Lazaros Crenshaw has scored two touchdowns for Munster this season.
North Newton (4-4), Class 2A: The Spartans canceled their regular-season finale due to the coronavirus pandemic. North Newton athletic director Mike Atwood confirmed to The Times on Monday that his school's football team resumed practice this week and will try to earn its first playoff win since 2017.
Portage (4-5), Class 6A: The Indians snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory against LaPorte in their regular-season finale. Junior quarterback Tylee Swopes has commanded Portage's offense this year.
River Forest (6-3), Class 3A: Ayden Hernandez is a scoring machine. The senior running back and linebacker has scored 31 touchdowns this season, which is the most in Indiana, according to MaxPreps.
South Central (4-5), Class A: Brady Glisic has been a bellcow for the Satellites. The senior running back has totaled 923 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this year.
Valparaiso (5-0), Class 5A: The Vikings are the only Region team that finished the regular season undefeated, granted they did play an abbreviated schedule due to COVID-19. Senior running back Tommy Burbee has dominated on the ground this year, rushing for a career-high 310 yards and three touchdowns against Chesterton in Week 5.
West Side (2-5), Class 4A: The Cougars are led by first-year coach Eric Schreiber Jr. He graduated from Hammond in 2014 and was hired by West Side in June.
Wheeler (7-2), Class 2A: The Bearcats throttled Griffith with a 52-17 victory to cap off the regular season. Running back Trey Gibson has been one of the most impactful sophomores in the Region this year, amassing 1,332 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
Whiting (0-2), Class 2A: The Oilers had the shortest regular season of any Northwest Indiana team because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this abbreviated campaign marks the program's 100th season.
The Times Football Top 10
