30 things you should know about Region teams before the playoffs begin

The IHSAA's 48th annual state football tournament is finally here.

Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to cast a cloud of uncertainty over the 2020 season, 30 of the 32 football programs in The Times' coverage area will represent the Region in the playoffs.

Clark and EC Central are the only two teams unable to compete.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they were canceling the rest of their season due to someone in their program testing positive for COVID-19. The Pioneers pulled the plug on their final campaign in school history Thursday for a few reasons, including players being in "self-quarantine," according to Clark athletic director Chris Moore.

Six local teams were recognized in the final Associated Press state football poll. Merrillville came in at No. 7 in Class 6A. Valparaiso and Michigan City were ranked No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, in Class 5A. Hobart and Lowell were slotted at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, in Class 4A. Andrean claimed the No. 1 spot in Class 2A.

Last season, the Pirates, the Vikings, the Brickies and the 59ers all made it to semistate. Valparaiso was the only Northwest Indiana team that reached Lucas Oil Stadium, finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up in a narrow loss to New Palestine.