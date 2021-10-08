4 for 4: Connection between Matt Koontz, Gannan Howes leads Hanover Central's over Wheeler

“We work hard every single day, and the results are coming,” Gannan Howes said. “They’re here. Fifty to nothing. You can’t do that. Four touchdowns, you can’t do that without working hard.”

“Even outside of practice, we’ll meet up and throw some routes just to get our timing perfect,” said Koontz, who completed 13 of 17 passes for 195 yards — 97 of those to Howes.

The Wildcats (7-1, 3-0) led 27-0 with 4:45 left in the second quarter. They weren’t done.

Gunnar Howes again intercepted a Preston Morris pass and returned this one 70 yards to the Wheeler 10-yard line. On the next play, Kyle Haessly carried the ball to the goal line and fumbled, but tackle Ryan Hildeman covered it in the end zone for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said the design is to find plays that work for Koontz to Howes.

“I thought though we could obviously put Gannan in some situations to where we could get him in space and some one-on-one stuff and obviously that's who Matt looks for, and I don't blame him,” he said. “I would too.”

Hanover added two more touchdowns in the second half with a running clock for the final count.