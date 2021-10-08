4 for 4: Connection between Matt Koontz, Gannan Howes leads Hanover Central's over Wheeler

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central’s Matt Koontz and Gannan Howes had no problem connecting on Friday.
Koontz, sophomore quarterback for the Wildcats, and Howes, a junior receiver, connected for four touchdown pass plays in the Times No. 7 Hanover Central’s 50-0 win over No. 10 Wheeler on Friday in a Greater South Shore Conference game.
“We have good chemistry,” Koontz said. “We've been playing since like third grade together, and we're getting to know each other good and starting to get our timing down real nice. He's always open. I just throw it to him, and he scores.”
Koontz’s first touchdown pass to Howes came over the middle of the field for 32 yards for a 6-0 lead just over 2 minutes into the game. The second connection was a thing of beauty by Howes. After Howes caught the ball running from right to left, he made a juke move at the 30-yard line, leaving two Wheeler tacklers in his wake and raced down the left sideline to complete a 55-yard scoring pass.
“We work on it in the offseason, and it pays off,” said Howes of the juke move. “Fast feet, you eat. Slow feet, you don’t eat.”
The next two touchdown connections from Koontz to Howes were each from 5 yards out. The second 5-yard connection came after Howes’ brother, Gunnar, returned an interception 65 yards to put the ball on the Wheeler 20-yard line.
“We work hard every single day, and the results are coming,” Gannan Howes said. “They’re here. Fifty to nothing. You can’t do that. Four touchdowns, you can’t do that without working hard.”
“Even outside of practice, we’ll meet up and throw some routes just to get our timing perfect,” said Koontz, who completed 13 of 17 passes for 195 yards — 97 of those to Howes.
The Wildcats (7-1, 3-0) led 27-0 with 4:45 left in the second quarter. They weren’t done.
Gunnar Howes again intercepted a Preston Morris pass and returned this one 70 yards to the Wheeler 10-yard line. On the next play, Kyle Haessly carried the ball to the goal line and fumbled, but tackle Ryan Hildeman covered it in the end zone for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead.
Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said the design is to find plays that work for Koontz to Howes.
“I thought though we could obviously put Gannan in some situations to where we could get him in space and some one-on-one stuff and obviously that's who Matt looks for, and I don't blame him,” he said. “I would too.”
Hanover added two more touchdowns in the second half with a running clock for the final count.
“We love to put our guys in the situations to be successful,” Parker said. “So obviously we run some stuff for Gannan. At the same time we make it easy for Matt to read it. If you were to see us on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, it's like muscle memory.”
Gunnar Howes’ two interceptions were returned for a total of 135 yards, and Hildeman also collected a sack to lead the Hanover Central defense.
“Offense obviously is a key part to our team, and the defense did a hell of a job today, got the ball back to the offense,” Howes said. “Gunnar, I liked to give a shout out to him — homecoming king. We work together, and good results come out.”
Wheeler (5-2, 2-1) never could get on track offensively. It had 49 yards of total offense in the first half and finished with 107 total yards.
“We just fundamentally didn't do the things that we were supposed to do tonight, and they took advantage of it,” Wheeler coach Robert Kania said. “They're a great football team. I tip my hat to them. Give them all the respect in the world, and we've got to go back to the drawing board. We're just not doing things that we've been doing the last couple of weeks.”