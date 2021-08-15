 Skip to main content
5 stars, 5 schools, 2 sports: An inside look at Andrean junior Drayk Bowen's recruitment
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MERRILLVILLE — It’s easy to forget that Drayk Bowen is just entering his junior season. He’s regimented in his workouts, disciplined in his nutrition and is one of the most sought-after prospects in football and baseball.

Many Division I athletes play multiple sports in high school. Few are recruited by elite Division I programs in both sports. This past week Bowen narrowed his recruiting list to five schools: Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Indiana and Notre Dame.

In a vacuum, there aren’t many similarities between the five schools, which he narrowed from a list of 12. The grouping features three conferences and an independent.

Auburn hired Bryan Harsin away from Boise State in the offseason. Indiana is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. Notre Dame plays all over the country and has recent College Football Playoff appearances. LSU is two years removed from a national championship. Clemson has appeared in the last six (of seven total) playoffs, winning two of four national championship game appearances in that stretch.

“For a while people thought it was kind of weird the schools I had, but mainly it was about relationships and how I felt about the campus and coaches,” Bowen said. “Once I started to learn more, that’s how I narrowed it down more.”

The three factors, he said: relationships with coaches, being recruited in baseball as well as football, and the business programs and their connections after school.

'I don't want to be that normal kid': Andrean's Drayk Bowen makes sacrifices, reels in offers

Bowen’s summer isn’t typical of a normal 17-year-old. June was spent traveling an estimated 4,700 miles visiting schools. That doesn’t even factor in driving to Indianapolis for travel baseball practices and back to the Region for football workouts. He said he spent 13 days at home.

“This is kind of my life. I enjoy it,” Bowen said.

With two years of high school football under his belt, Bowen has emerged as a leader for Andrean. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is rated as a five-star recruit, No. 28 in the country according to 247 Sports composite rankings, the No. 2 linebacker and top prospect in Indiana.

“Obviously from an on-field perspective, he’s a unique talent,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “What’s been impactful for our other players outside the field is just the way he works. His dedication to improving his body, his strength, his craft. He’s an extremely dedicated and disciplined worker.“

Bowen began working out in eighth grade, putting on 50 pounds. That was when he first started working out. Then as COVID-19 erased his freshman baseball season, he began thinking about what was going into his body and incorporating nutrition.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen focuses on being a role model for siblings as more offers roll in

“He’s doing all these things that add up to a really dedicated worker that you don’t see out of a high school athlete, even the ones who are elite,” Skinner said. “He’s got a drive and an intensity to think long term. He has these goals and he wants to work toward them.”

Said Bowen: “I know it’s benefiting me in the long run because I’m ahead of the competition in that aspect.”

Expect Bowen to line up all over the field defensively for the 59ers, who are a Class 2A school playing a 4A-and-up schedule. His versatility is exceptional because of his elite athleticism. Skinner used three words to describe him: athletic, strong, explosive.

“To have somebody like him to play in different positions so we can neutralize some of those strengths opposing offenses have, it makes everyone else better around him because we’re able to fit those pieces around him,” Skinner said.

Andrean junior Drayk Bowen is a power-five recruit in baseball and football. He completed his first high school baseball season last spring, l…

Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur has spent 41 years leading the 59ers, producing several Major League players, many more playing in college and winning seven state championships.

“Athletic-wise, he can compete with any athlete I’ve ever had,” Pishkur told The Times in April. “There’s things he’s done better than others. He’s respected by his teammates. I would assume he’s probably respected by his opponents, I would think if you read anything about him. He understands a lot of the game and has pretty good instincts that I like.”

Bowen’s first prep baseball season was impressive. He played every position except catcher, and hit .400 with 26 runs scored, 16 RBIs and a team-high 23 stolen bases. This summer he played with the Indiana Bulls, based in Indianapolis, and traveled the country for tournaments.

“It was taxing but it was pretty fun,” Bowen said of his summer. “You’d go to a campus and then get that break from anything football related to go play baseball and hang out with your friends at the hotel. When you’re in a game and getting to compete, letting that stuff go, you kind of feel relieved.”

The two-sport journey Bowen embarked on is challenging for many reasons: mixing in football workouts, speed and agility, weightlifting and going to baseball facilities in the offseason to stay fresh.

“I think there’s much to learn so his growth is going to be greater in baseball than it is in football,” Pishkur said. “He’s going to ‘wow’ you on the football field because he runs like a deer, is tough as can be, he doesn’t have a sophomore body and has all the intangibles for football. But I think in baseball, his better days are ahead of him. He’s going to have to be more patient in this game than he was in football.”

Mature beyond his years — physically and mentally — Bowen is still a kid chasing after his dreams.

Said Bowen: “That’s kind of what I wanted in my life, it’s what I’ve done all my life so I knew going into this I wanted something like that that was challenging to me.”

Quick facts

247 Sports football rankings

National;28

Linebacker;2

Indiana;1

2020 stats: 80 tackles, 13 TFLs, 5 sacks, 4 FFs, 3 FRs

Baseball

2021 stats: .400, 23 runs, 16 RBIs, 23 SBs

Played every position except catcher

Max exit velocity of 99 in April.

