5 stars, 5 schools, 2 sports: An inside look at Andrean junior Drayk Bowen's recruitment

“Athletic-wise, he can compete with any athlete I’ve ever had,” Pishkur told The Times in April. “There’s things he’s done better than others. He’s respected by his teammates. I would assume he’s probably respected by his opponents, I would think if you read anything about him. He understands a lot of the game and has pretty good instincts that I like.”

Bowen’s first prep baseball season was impressive. He played every position except catcher, and hit .400 with 26 runs scored, 16 RBIs and a team-high 23 stolen bases. This summer he played with the Indiana Bulls, based in Indianapolis, and traveled the country for tournaments.

“It was taxing but it was pretty fun,” Bowen said of his summer. “You’d go to a campus and then get that break from anything football related to go play baseball and hang out with your friends at the hotel. When you’re in a game and getting to compete, letting that stuff go, you kind of feel relieved.”

The two-sport journey Bowen embarked on is challenging for many reasons: mixing in football workouts, speed and agility, weightlifting and going to baseball facilities in the offseason to stay fresh.