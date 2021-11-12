A decade in the making, Hanover Central’s return to football reaching historic levels

CEDAR LAKE — A grassroots effort to revive Hanover Central football was started more than a decade ago, and it has quickly turned into a success story in a growing community.
Last Friday’s 26-14 win over Knox was the first sectional championship in program history for the Wildcats, who until 2014 had not had a varsity football season since 1971.
“We’ve heard from some people who have played football before they shut it down in 1971,” fourth-year coach Brian Parker said. “Alumni over the course of the last few decades have reached out saying how proud they are. Friday night meant a lot of things to a lot of different people.”
It meant a lot to star wide receiver/defensive back Gannan Howes. The junior began playing Pop Warner without knowing if he’d play high school ball for the Wildcats. At the time, it had not been revived until then-athletic director Jeff Brooks among many supporters began pushing. The first varsity season was in 2014.
For Howes and his junior classmates, they’ll be the first class to go from Pop Warner and graduate playing varsity. It’s also created lasting memories playing with teammates Ryan Hildeman, Leo Vukmirovich, Luka Zakman, Chase Kuzma and Eli Robinson.
“Hildeman has been my best friend pretty much my whole life,” Howes said. “Playing with him, watching him grow and watching him develop with me it’s just been fun because he’s turned into a monster. Leo has turned into a monster.
“It’s just been awesome watching them grow into better football players. They’re having fun and I’m having fun.”
Hanover Central (11-1) is on a nine-game winning streak and plays an exciting brand of football, Parker hopes at least, to make it fun for the kids and for fans to have entertainment. There are variations of short passes, big runs and an aggressive defense.
“I would describe our offense as dangerous,” said Howes, who has 35 catches for 941 yards and 16 TDs. “I think we can score on any level of field — our QB, our passing, our rushing, our line’s amazing. I think we can score whenever we want to. ... And then defense, it’s electric. … We use electric because we fly around the field. We make interceptions. We make big hits. We gang-tackle. It’s amazing. We fly around and we just have fun.”
The team is scoring 47.5 points per game and the average victory margin of the 11 wins is 40.9 points. The lone loss was 35-34 at Culver Academies on Sept. 3, a game in which the Wildcats led 34-14.
But they know their toughest challenge is coming when they host Class 3A power Mishawaka Marian at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“No question, we’re excited for the opportunity to host a regional championship in Cedar Lake,” Parker said. “The atmosphere around here is pretty electric at times. And for such a formidable and such a fantastic program like Mishawaka Marian to come in here and compete against them, ... one of the best teams in our class year in and year out throughout the state, (it's great) to really measure ourselves against one of the elite programs in our class in front of our home fans, our community, in front of (our players') friends and in front of our family members.”
Turning back the clock, it’s hard to believe how quickly this day came. A decade ago Hanover Central was a member of the Porter County Conference without football. Brooks came in and, as Cedar Lake and the school systems saw growth, transitioned the Wildcats to the Greater South Shore Conference.
Pop Warner was started in 2011 before high school football was voted on, according to now-Gridiron Club president Fred Ewing. He says the youth league showed a passionate response to football in the community.
“I think it was just people fell on both sides of it,” former ‘Cats coach Pete Koulianos said. “The people that were kind of spearheading that effort to start the football program were able to convince some board members and community members that was the right thing to do. Once we got started, … it was something that started bringing the community together.”
Koulianos was an assistant coach in 2014, the first varsity season under Robert Harrison (4-5), who had led the middle school program. Koulianos led the program from 2015-17, including a 10-1 season in 2016, which was ended by Marian in a 43-6 sectional loss.
“For us it was a combination of surprise and expectation,” he said. “We weren’t really sure going into that year how it would turn out. We had a situation where those kids were kind of battle-tested. They had gone through the ringer as freshmen. …
“We had a pretty good nucleus of kids coming back. Again, it was so early on that we weren’t 100% sure that we would accomplish what we accomplished.”
Players from those teams, such as QB James DeLange, running back Dustin Lindley and linemen Steven Norlock and Jordan Andrade, paved the way for Howes and his teammates to elevate the program.
“The high school experience, there’s not too many things like Friday night lights,” Parker said. “It’s a reason to come together as a community at 7 on a Friday night. Our football facility is completely under construction. … there’s a commitment that’s been made to our school and the football program.”
The commitment includes two new parking lots, adding field turf next season, building an outdoor locker room and revamping the weight room, Parker said. It's a move that will help them as they transition into a new conference, again, when Hanover Central joins the likes of Andrean, Hobart and Lowell in the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2023.
Though on Friday night, the Wildcats will try to create history once more.
“I’ve been telling the kids all week, ‘This is why you play football. I’m assuming at some point in your young lives you envisioned yourselves playing in championship games. This is why you play this game, to play in championship games,’ Parker said. “(Tonight) is another championship game and it’s another opportunity to make memories, win or lose.”
