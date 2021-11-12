A decade in the making, Hanover Central’s return to football reaching historic levels

“No question, we’re excited for the opportunity to host a regional championship in Cedar Lake,” Parker said. “The atmosphere around here is pretty electric at times. And for such a formidable and such a fantastic program like Mishawaka Marian to come in here and compete against them, ... one of the best teams in our class year in and year out throughout the state, (it's great) to really measure ourselves against one of the elite programs in our class in front of our home fans, our community, in front of (our players') friends and in front of our family members.”

Turning back the clock, it’s hard to believe how quickly this day came. A decade ago Hanover Central was a member of the Porter County Conference without football. Brooks came in and, as Cedar Lake and the school systems saw growth, transitioned the Wildcats to the Greater South Shore Conference.

Pop Warner was started in 2011 before high school football was voted on, according to now-Gridiron Club president Fred Ewing. He says the youth league showed a passionate response to football in the community.