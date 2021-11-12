A season to remember: Mishawaka Marian ends Hanover Central's run in regional championship

CEDAR LAKE — The paw prints that the seniors of the Hanover Central Wildcats left are remarkably huge.

Next year will see visiting bleachers and a turf field along with a boatload of the productive underclassmen coming back to play on said new field.

But on Friday night, Hanover Central's best season in program history was ended thanks to Mishawaka Marian, which used a huge game from running back Kaleb Lusanga, who ran for 130 yards and two TDs in a 33-6 win over the Wildcats on Friday in a Class 3A Regional championship.

"We expected not to lose because we practiced hard all week, but it got away from us," Hanover Central linebacker Colton Zableckis said. "But this team is called the brotherhood for a reason — because we step up for each other and this was the best season."

Hanover Central (11-2) played smart football, keeping the ball away from the best athlete it faced all season in Knights' senior wide receiver Greg Atkinson, but Lusanga was a bit too much for the Wildcats, who made their first regional appearance in the school's history.