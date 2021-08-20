AARON FERGUSON: A look at players who could have breakout seasons

The Battle of Broadway has something for everyone. Differences between Andrean and Merrillville are favorites among Facebook groups or old-school message boards: private vs. public, small vs. big schools and two of the state’s — let alone area’s — best teams.
Over the past few weeks, The Times has previewed the upcoming season with a lot of familiar names. Among them, five-star, dual-sport recruit Drayk Bowen and Big Ten recruit Kenneth Grant. They will line up opposite each other for Andrean and Merrillville respectively.
That tandem is a great example of the star power the Region gridiron produces, and the experience of players stretching from across the state line with TF South’s featured back Ernest Temple to LaPorte back Collin Bergquist. Friday’s games through the next three months will bring about new heroes, and here are some of the names that could break out into stars.
With lofty expectations on Broadway, Andrean turns to a sophomore at quarterback. It was clear to 59ers’ coach Chris Skinner teaching freshman honors biology that Scott Ballentine was a player to watch, and he won the QB job.
“Scott’s very intelligent. I had him last year as a student, so I can attest to his intelligence and his work ethic in the classroom,” Skinner said. “He’s kind of one of those perfectionists, and I think that carried over to the football side because he’s made an effort to; we’ve got a pretty complicated offensive system so there’s a lot of reads you have to know and make that ultimately are in his hands. So if you don’t have a knowledge base or understanding, you’re not going to be able to succeed.”
Ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A by the Associated Press, Andrean hopes to improve off its regional loss last year and make a deeper run. The defense, which gave up 12 points per game during its 11-2 season will again be strong up front with Bowen at linebacker and edges Dhmari Wright, who moved down from linebacker, and Jaden Marsh.
Nico Tovar, Andrean
Nico Tovar attempts a field goal with Joe Cimino holding against Lowell at Andrean on Oct. 16, 2020. Tovar was named preseason all-state by In…
Marsh transferred from Crown Point prior to last season but was given limited eligibility, so he played junior varsity and then the four playoff games, Skinner said. He is someone Skinner is excited about.
“I know that he’s excited to finally be able to play in the regular season and get his senior year started,” Skinner said.
Three-sport star Robby Ballentine will be catching passes from his brother Scott. Fellow senior Nico Tovar was named preseason all-state by Indiana Digest and looks to give Andrean an edge on special teams as its kicker/punter.
Across the field, Grant, running back Lavarion Logan and quarterback Angel Nelson return for the Pirates, who were state semifinalists in Class 6A last season. Six starters return on offense and five different guys who started on the defensive line are also back for Merrillville.
Among those returners is Theodore Sparks, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound left tackle who already holds an offer from Ball State. The senior stepped in last season replacing the graduated Martes Lewis, who is at Minnesota.
Theodore Sparks, Merrillville
Theodore Sparks, above, has shined in wrestling and football at Merrillville. He anchors the Pirates' offensive line at left tackle and holds …
“He never really played sports until his freshman year when he started wrestling and playing football,” coach Brad Seiss said of Sparks. “He was extremely raw coming up as a freshman and sophomore, but you knew there was something there. The weight room was great to him. He actually lost some weight but he looks like a million bucks. He runs around like a deer, is really explosive and just a really good athlete.”
Many will remember the big-play ability of JoJo Johnson, the 2020 Times Offensive Player of the Year. The Pirates' next great skill player on both sides of the ball may be Phillip Roche, a junior.
Roche is a 6-foot, 195-pound jack-of-all-trades whom Seiss believes will be a scholarship player by season’s end. Expect to see Roche (pronounced Roh-shay) as a safety, pass catcher and running back for Merrillville. While that sounds a lot like the Notre Dame freshman, Roche brings a different skill set.
“He’s more of a physical player whereas JoJo was a great athlete with great speed,” Seiss said. “Phillip has a bigger frame than JoJo. I think we’re going to ask a little more defensively and then offensively he’s more of a catch-and-get-yards type of guy. He’s really good. He can impact the game in a lot of ways, so we’re excited about what he can do.”
Down the Duneland Athletic Conference road, Valparaiso looks to reload. The Vikings graduated star defensive ends Cooper Jones (now at Indiana) and Dylan Dingman. Aiden McNeil played inside at tackle and now moves to the edge in front of linebackers Mason McMullen, a three-year starter, and Nathan Craft.
“We’re not as big as we were up front but we’re probably faster than we’ve ever been before up front with the defensive line,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said.
Logan Lockhart and Hayden Vinyard return as the quarterback-running back tandem. Veterans in front of them are Michael Boone, a 6-4, 305-pound left tackle and center Zach Barrasas, who is 6-1, 340 pounds.
“Those guys have been helping us out a lot the last couple years in regards to running the football, which is what we love to do,” Marshall said.
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso
Valparaiso's Mason McMullen, right, brings down Portage's Terrell Craft on Oct. 9, 2020 in Valparaiso. McMullen is a three-year starter at lin…
While the Vikings are known for running the football, Marshall is excited about 6-1 receiver Ricky Hall. He believes that Hall and a talented receiving corps will be able to help thin out what is normally a stacked box behind Lockhart's arm (all-area in baseball as an outfielder).
“I think this year a huge thing is for Logan and especially having (our receivers) is being able to throw teams out of their starting defense,” Marshall said.
Simply a sampling as we anxiously await the kickoff of a new season, here’s to hoping for a safe and healthy season.
Aaron Ferguson is the assistant sports editor at The Times. Have a player to watch, a story idea or suggestion? Reach him by email at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.
Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2020-21 school year
Our favorite photos from a photogenic prep sports season.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic fall prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic winter prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic spring prep sports season in the Region.
Aaron Ferguson is the assistant sports editor at The Times. Have a player to watch, a story idea or suggestion? Reach him by email at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.