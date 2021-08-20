AARON FERGUSON: A look at players who could have breakout seasons

“Scott’s very intelligent. I had him last year as a student, so I can attest to his intelligence and his work ethic in the classroom,” Skinner said. “He’s kind of one of those perfectionists, and I think that carried over to the football side because he’s made an effort to; we’ve got a pretty complicated offensive system so there’s a lot of reads you have to know and make that ultimately are in his hands. So if you don’t have a knowledge base or understanding, you’re not going to be able to succeed.”