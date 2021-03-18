After 16 months, Illinois teams finally ready to kick off

When you've been waiting more than 16 months to play a football game, what's one more day?
So it goes for Marian Catholic, which finally kicks off a delayed and abbreviated season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against visiting Marian Central. A livesteam will be available at: https://www.marianchs.com/apps/pages/upcoming-live-events.
Spartans coach Erick Middleton is OK with having an extra day of practice while many of the state's teams get started on Friday night.
"Patience, patience, patience," Middleton said. "That's kind of been the pandemic word."
Marian is coming off a 2019 season that turned around a program that had struggled mightily since last reaching the IHSA playoffs in 2010. Over the next eight seasons, the Spartans went 11-61.
But with a more favorable conference alignment following the Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference football merger, the Spartans took full advantage. They won the CCL/ESCC Red title, returned to the state playoffs and finished 5-6 overall.
Now the goal is to continue the momentum behind several returning seniors: running back Tajheem Lawson, who will be a preferred walk-on at Northern Illinois; defensive end/wide receiver Justin Stallworth and cornerback/running back/receiver Jah'mar Daniel.
"We want to be competitive," Middleton said. "We want to prove that we're still working, that last (season) wasn't a fluke. We get the south suburbs first paying attention to us and spread out from there."
Wins and losses aren't the only numbers on Middleton's mind. Building a deeper roster also is a goal, and, hopefully, a return to fielding teams on three levels. For now, there are 36 players on the varsity squad and 38 more on the junior varsity. For perspective, the 74 players in the program are 18 more than Middleton had in any of his first three seasons.
"I want to remind people we're here," Middleton said. "We're that pesky little gnat."
Adding to the numbers
Turnout is down at TF North, which has 50 players in the program and is fielding just a varsity team this season.
But coach Tristan Stovall has a plan to build the depth back up.
"I started an academy in January where we're doing offensive line and defensive line training as well as skills training," Stovall said.
Stovall plans to continue the venture at the Hammond Sportsplex, even as the pandemic eases, as a way to keep players engaged and improving.
That's in the future. For the present, the Meteors will build around a pair of players who have offers from Division II Savannah State: senior wide receiver/cornerback Jahnez Williams and junior running back Malik Beasley. Williams' strong academics also have resulted in interest from Harvard and Yale, Stovall said. Another senior, linebacker Malik Dillard, has interest from Illinois State.
"Defensively, we're going to be very good," Stovall said. "(And) we have a young but big offensive line."
North opens at Tinley Park Friday night. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
They're in good hands
Teams have had less prep time than usual, and TF South coach Bob Padjen expects that will show.
"It's more hectic to get everything in," Padjen said. "It might not look like the normal football we've had."
It'll help that South has a pair of returning seniors to lead the offense: quarterback Isiah Lewis and tailback Wilson Buckley. Lewis, who just finished playing an abbreviated basketball season, accounted for 1,174 total yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2019 regular season. Buckley will be continuing his career at Division III Lake Forest.
"We'll be experienced in the backfield with Lewis and Buckley," Padjen said. "They'll have to drive the bus."
They'll be operating behind an offensive line with three returning seniors: right tackle Jarrett Redmond, center Xavier Cummings and left tackle Jalen Gordon. The guards will be 6-foot-5 junior Isaiah Baez-Isom and sophomore Cortez Jones.
Defensive mainstays include linemen Myles Watson and Chris Cox.
South will open at home against Bremen at 7 p.m. Friday. A livestream will be available at the Village of Lansing's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVzhGx7xrWQ.