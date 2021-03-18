After 16 months, Illinois teams finally ready to kick off

"We want to be competitive," Middleton said. "We want to prove that we're still working, that last (season) wasn't a fluke. We get the south suburbs first paying attention to us and spread out from there."

Wins and losses aren't the only numbers on Middleton's mind. Building a deeper roster also is a goal, and, hopefully, a return to fielding teams on three levels. For now, there are 36 players on the varsity squad and 38 more on the junior varsity. For perspective, the 74 players in the program are 18 more than Middleton had in any of his first three seasons.

"I want to remind people we're here," Middleton said. "We're that pesky little gnat."

Adding to the numbers

Turnout is down at TF North, which has 50 players in the program and is fielding just a varsity team this season.

But coach Tristan Stovall has a plan to build the depth back up.

"I started an academy in January where we're doing offensive line and defensive line training as well as skills training," Stovall said.

Stovall plans to continue the venture at the Hammond Sportsplex, even as the pandemic eases, as a way to keep players engaged and improving.