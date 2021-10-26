After a frustrating 2020 season, Austin Vankley hits his stride for Hanover Central

The Wildcats (9-1) have a favorable Class 3A Sectional 25 semifinal matchup on Friday night against Benton Central (1-6) after a 53-20 win against Twin Lakes.

Vankley has his sights on going even further than a sectional final: he wants to get to Indianapolis and fight for a state championship.

“I think we can go all the way this year, as long as we keep doing what we’re doing and play as a team,” Vankley said. “It would mean a lot to me, being able to do it with my brothers and having fun out there, enjoying high school.”

That mission resumes against the Bison, and Vankley says he and his teammates are not taking anything lightly.

“We’re all focused,” he said. “We’re not taking it like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be an easy win.’ Our starters are ready to go. We want to play the whole game.”

Stowers twins boost Kougars

Gage Stowers began the fall as Kankakee Valley’s starting middle linebacker, but a broken wrist shook up his senior year plans.

Kougars coach James Broyles explained that Stowers’ “q-tip” — the protective wrap he wears on his wrist — made playing linebacker difficult.