After a frustrating 2020 season, Austin Vankley hits his stride for Hanover Central

Hanover Central senior Austin Vankley remembers looking on during last season’s 38-21 loss to Calumet in the sectional title game, unable to help as many of his friends’ football careers came to a close.
Vankley, a standout defensive end for the Wildcats, was limited to just one game in 2020 after he tore and detached labrums in each shoulder and needed surgery.
“Last year was a lot of emotion,” Vankley said. “Especially in the sectional championship game, having to say goodbye to those seniors. Just a year full of emotions for me, ups and downs.”
A painful end to last season has given way to a mightily successful 2021 campaign for Vankley, who is second on Hanover Central in tackles (49) and tackles for loss (11.5).
“I feel 100%,” Vankley said. “I’ve never felt any better than what I (feel) now.”
Hanover Central coach Brian Parker couldn’t help but laugh when thinking about the boost Vankley — who started for the Wildcats as a sophomore — has given his defense.
“Having Austin back on defense has been phenomenal,” Parker said. “I mean, it’s like a new kid transferred in, but obviously Austin’s been in our program. He’s an impact player for us, the way he’s physical at the point of attack on our defensive line.”
The Wildcats (9-1) have a favorable Class 3A Sectional 25 semifinal matchup on Friday night against Benton Central (1-6) after a 53-20 win against Twin Lakes.
Vankley has his sights on going even further than a sectional final: he wants to get to Indianapolis and fight for a state championship.
“I think we can go all the way this year, as long as we keep doing what we’re doing and play as a team,” Vankley said. “It would mean a lot to me, being able to do it with my brothers and having fun out there, enjoying high school.”
That mission resumes against the Bison, and Vankley says he and his teammates are not taking anything lightly.
“We’re all focused,” he said. “We’re not taking it like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be an easy win.’ Our starters are ready to go. We want to play the whole game.”
Stowers twins boost Kougars
Gage Stowers began the fall as Kankakee Valley’s starting middle linebacker, but a broken wrist shook up his senior year plans.
Kougars coach James Broyles explained that Stowers’ “q-tip” — the protective wrap he wears on his wrist — made playing linebacker difficult.
Undeterred, Stowers moved to defensive line. He has registered several sacks over the last month as KV (4-6) faced the heart of its Northwest Crossroads schedule and then beat South Bend Riley 35-6 to start Class 4A Sectional 18 play.
“He has turned into just an explosive defensive end for us,” Broyles said. “He’s really caused a lot of havoc here lately. These last two (games), even against Andrean.”
Stowers' twin brother, Grant, is the Kougars’ starting quarterback.
Broyles credited Grant with being a resilient leader and knowing his capabilities as a passer and runner.
“That’s what's been so huge for us,” Broyles said. “He’s not trying to over-do everything. He’s reading the defense, which is such a big deal for us because he's mean that means he’s putting us in the right spots to be successful.”
Stowers racked up roughly 220 passing yards in the win over South Bend Riley, and added about 30 yards on the ground. The victory marked the first playoff win for Broyles at Kankakee Valley after taking the job in 2018. With a win on Friday at South Bend St. Joseph (3-7), the Kougars would earn their first trip to a sectional final since 1985.
Linebackers anchor Oilers defense
Whiting coach Brett Jennings tasks his linebackers with being the pillars of his defense.
The Oilers (4-6) have won back-to-back games against Boone Grove and Bowman, and are set for a rematch against the Wolves (2-6) on Friday night with a trip to the Class 2A Sectional 33 final on the line.
Jennings said the contributions of junior Julian Torres and senior Tommy Eggers have been key.
“We make everything go back to the linebackers defensively,” Jennings said. “We want those guys making a bunch of plays, and we let them run. They’re some of the more athletic linebackers in the conference. We let them run, get out and make plays and (Torres) has done that.”
Torres and Eggers tied for a team-high eight tackles each in the win over the Eagles, which continues a trend that has unfolded all season. Torres, a junior, has a team-high 34 tackles on the year, one more than Eggers, a senior.
Eggers also had 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries against Bowman, while catching two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown as well. Torres can run it, too, and had a 17-yard gain on his only carry last week.
Football recap: Region teams run away in sectional openers
“We liked the look we were getting out of some of their defensive alignments so we actually didn’t get too complicated with it. We just let him make his reads."
An upstart Wheeler team looks to knock off state-minded Andrean.
“Our intention this week was to dominate and let people know that Hobart football isn’t here to play around."
The Brickies hope to end up at Lucas Oil Stadium again while the Panthers look to end those dreams.
HIGHLAND — Joey Heuer knows he's getting the ball and Lowell's senior running back wasted no time finding the end zone.
Red Devils look to continue their hot streak, which led to a share of the NCC title, with a visit to Highland.
Here's a look at games from around the Region and across the state line on Friday.
The Warriors and Wolves compete to avoid elimination.