After a missed season due to injury, Andrean receiver Patrick Clacks III hits his stride

He just keeps a low profile, and does his thing: get open, then catch the football.

Clacks plays as Andrean’s “X” receiver, typically on the weak side of the field, and has exposed opposing secondaries steadily over eight weeks.

“I think he felt like he had something to prove this year, from the standpoint that he essentially lost his entire season last year,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “He was going through the summer working with the varsity as a freshman, and I think he was excited to be a part of that, and then he gets his whole season taken away. So now coming into this year, there’s a little bit more weight on his shoulders because he didn't have that opportunity last year. “

In Clacks, Andrean quarterback Scott Ballentine has a target whose future just continues to get brighter. Clacks said he has really enjoyed building the partnership with his quarterback.

“(It has been) a great experience,” Clacks said. “We already had it, not as much, but last year we started building it. It’s been great.”

As the numbers pile up, so do potential opportunities for Clacks to play at the next level. Last weekend, he took an unofficial visit to Miami (Ohio).