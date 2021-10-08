After a season as backup, it's Michael Hopkins' time for TF North

North (1-5, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season last week without stepping on the field when Hillcrest forfeited because of COVID-19 issues.

The Meteors have been hit hard by injuries and have just 26 healthy varsity players. But Hopkins has been a definite bright spot after stepping into the No. 1 running back role vacated by Malik Beasley's graduation.

He has around 800 rushing yards in five games, including 248 against Hope Academy and 141 vs. Tinley Park.

Not bad for someone who's been playing football since he was 5 years old but was a linebacker and receiver before moving to running back as a sophomore.

It's been a good match of player and position, according to North coach Tristan Stovall.

"Explosive — he has power, but he's a slasher (with) great vision," Stovall said of the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder.

Playing with Beasley last season was good preparation for Hopkins' current role.

"Tremendous (help)," Stovall said. "Seeing the cuts, seeing the windows, understanding what cutbacks look like."

"Last year (Beasley) could cut better than me," Hopkins said. "So I worked on that, to be able to have more vision, to cut quicker."