After a season as backup, it's Michael Hopkins' time for TF North

CALUMET CITY — There are always plenty of bragging rights at stake when the two District 215 rivals meet in the Battle of Burnham.
The schools, less than five miles apart, have been playing since 1960 with TF South holding a 43-21 lead over TF North in the series.
But when they meet for the 65th time at 7 p.m. Friday at North's Wilbur Petree Field, the two featured backs will have plenty of history too.
TF North senior running back Michael Hopkins was a grade school classmate of several South players, including running back/linebacker Ernest Temple.
It's been a better year for Temple and South (5-1, 3-0 South Suburban Blue), which has won five in a row after a 42-0 opening loss to Chesterton.
Temple has been a force on offense, defense and special teams with 1,217 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns on 123 touches to go along with 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
North (1-5, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season last week without stepping on the field when Hillcrest forfeited because of COVID-19 issues.
The Meteors have been hit hard by injuries and have just 26 healthy varsity players. But Hopkins has been a definite bright spot after stepping into the No. 1 running back role vacated by Malik Beasley's graduation.
He has around 800 rushing yards in five games, including 248 against Hope Academy and 141 vs. Tinley Park.
Not bad for someone who's been playing football since he was 5 years old but was a linebacker and receiver before moving to running back as a sophomore.
It's been a good match of player and position, according to North coach Tristan Stovall.
"Explosive — he has power, but he's a slasher (with) great vision," Stovall said of the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder.
Playing with Beasley last season was good preparation for Hopkins' current role.
"Tremendous (help)," Stovall said. "Seeing the cuts, seeing the windows, understanding what cutbacks look like."
"Last year (Beasley) could cut better than me," Hopkins said. "So I worked on that, to be able to have more vision, to cut quicker."
Now, Hopkins is part of a North offense that has some balance thanks to sophomore quarterback Naeim Evans' passing ability.
"Mike opens up everything we're trying to do — play action, everything," Stovall said.
Hopkins hopes to keep developing his game. Like a lot of players, his recruiting was disrupted by the pandemic, which left Illinois athletes with a maximum of six games played in the spring (North finished 1-3).
Despite the challenges, he holds one offer from NAIA Sterling College in Kansas and is hoping for more, from "any college that wants me."
Right now, though, he's focused on the North-South game and his friendly rivalry with Temple.
"If my numbers are better, he probably won't call me then," Hopkins said with a smile.