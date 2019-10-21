GRIFFITH — For the first few weeks of the season Griffith just couldn’t get untracked, as it was playing the likes of City, Valparaiso and Hobart.
The Panthers took their lumps, but they never got down. After Friday’s 37-8 thumping of Wheeler, Griffith (2-6) takes some momentum into this week’s Class 4A Sectional 17 opener at Gavit (3-6).
“It feels great,” said sophomore receiver Rondell Latiker. “It’s good to start to win. We’ve got two wins going into our sectional, keep rolling.”
Latiker got the Panthers rolling in the win over the Bearcats, returning the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. He wanted to start the game on a positive note.
“Got the ball, saw the hole, took it and scored a touchdown,” he said.
First-year coach Adam Musielak said he knew what the Panthers were going to see the first three or four weeks of the season. Three more losses followed, against Lowell, Hanover Central and Boone Grove.
“After that, the early part of the conference schedule we saw some real good teams,” Musielak said. “We knew we’d be battle-tested, and I told them, ‘Continue to keep your heads up, continue to push through and it will pay off at the end of the year.’
“I think they’re finally seeing that with a little bit of success here at the end. We’re definitely excited about where we’re going.”
Latiker, who has eight catches for 109 yards this season, believes playing the big teams early was a good experience.
“It was a hard couple of games, but we’re finally getting rolling,” he said.
Musielak said Latiker is one of the playmakers the Panthers want to use on the edge.
“We can interchange a lot,” Musielak said. “We’ve got a lot of speed on the field that we try to utilize.”
The Panthers are young, especially at the skill positions, but they do have 12 seniors who helped the team persevere.
“They’ve had some successful teams as freshmen, sophomores and juniors," Musielak said. "So when they took over, they obviously saw the competition that we we’re going to play, but they were able to push through.
“They’ve done a great job of keeping us together through those tough times. That’s the biggest part that our seniors have done for us ... to keep us together as a team and lead us to a couple victories.”
Two-way senior lineman Rashod Shaw said the young guys have been playing well.
“We’ve been dreaming,” he said. “We want a sectional (title). That’s what we want. We’ve been working on that. Everybody has got to contribute. ... We’ve got some players back. That’s all we need.”
Latiker said the young guys look for guidance from the seniors.
“They help us out,” he said. “They make sure we’ve got our heads on straight every game, so we’re good.”
Musielak said Gavit will come out and play hard, is fundamentally sound has some athletes.
“We’re excited with what we’ve done the past two weeks,” he said.” The real season starts now because it’s win or go home. So we’re excited about the opportunity we have ahead of us.”