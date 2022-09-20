Ahkeem Harrington hikes production for Hammond

HAMMOND — Hammond Central appeared in rarified air on Friday night for two reasons.

One, because the Wolves handed two-time state champion Pioneer coach Adam Berry just his 11th career loss in his seventh year.

The second was because Hammond Central already has doubled its win total from 2021 after its 46-22 drubbing of Pioneer, a perennial powerhouse in Class 1A.

The 46 points the Wolves (4-1) scored on Friday night are the second highest in a Berry loss and a big part of that amount came from Hammond Central senior running back Ahkeem Harrington.

The Panthers (2-3) had plenty to worry about on the defensive side of the ball between the duo of Harrington and do-it-all senior Jordan Woods, who finished with 300 yards of total offense, two rushing scores and a 73-yard punt return TD.

"He can do it all. He's Jordan Woods," said Harrington, who ran for 59 yards and two scores.

But Woods said he wouldn't have been able to do half the things he did on Friday night without the efforts of Harrington in all facets of the game.

"Man, he runs a 4.3 (40-yard dash) and he knows how to hit the holes and hits people with the juke moves," Woods said of Harrington. "He threw two blocks for me on one play because his blocking has gotten that much better."

Harrington added touchdowns in the first quarter and second quarter, which were his sixth and seventh of the young season. He now has more than triple his total of two TDs from 2021.

"We've got two senior studs right here," Hammond Central coach Adam Hudak said. "We don't condition. We're here to be fast on Friday nights."

Harrington has been with the program for three years. He started on kickoff returns as a sophomore for the then-Hammond Wildcats and played a limited role in the Wolves backfield last year as a junior.

Last year, the Wolves were defeated by Pioneer 46-19 and in that game, Harrington carried the ball four times for negative yardage. But on Friday night the Panthers had a hard time bringing him down.

"It's very rare to see him caught if he's in the open field," Woods said.

Harrington credits his work ethic and the guys in front of him for making him into the player he is today.

"We all bring the energy and the work in to the team," Harrington said. "I learned a lot about being a leader and more of a complete running back from the guys that started in the past couple years."